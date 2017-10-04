Minister calls for regulation of sulky racing

A Government minister has called for new measures to completely outlaw sulky racing on public roads in Ireland.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten told Cabinet today that he is deeply concerned about the impact the practice is having on road safety.

Sulky racing is particular popular among the Traveller community. However, many unlicensed races have taken place on public roads. They have resulted in serious injuries in some cases.

Sulky racing involves a driver placing himself in a two wheeled cart that is driven by a horse attached to a harness. Videos have appeared online showing unregulated races taking place. In many circumstances, innocent motorists have been placed in danger.