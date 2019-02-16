Minor brothers play major role at Pompano

Pompano Beach, FL...February 15, 2019...Two "Minors" played a "major" role on the Thursday Valentine's Day harness racing program at Pompano Park.

Brothers Dewayne and Deshawn Minor each won a race on the card with the latter proving to be the unsung hero after the completion of his event.

First, older brother Dewayne guided the four year-old mare Surreal Syrah to a photo finish victory for owner-trainer Edgar "Sparky" Clarke in 1:57, eking the nose victory after an ultra game performance over the late charging Worth Considering (Mike Simons) in 1:57. JJ Brenlin (Andy Shetler) finished a fast closing third.

It was the first win of the year in five starts for the daughter of So Surreal and just one tick off of her lifetime best.Off at even-money on the tote board, Surreal Syrah paid $4.20 to win.

Three races later, Deshawn was in the bike for a near gate-to-wire score with the Florida bred Danza, owned by Marc Cialon and a relatively new arrival in his Deshawn Minor Stable.

Minor used different tactics this night sending the six year-old gelded son of Six Of Diamonds right to the front, proceeding to carve out comfortable panels of :27.4, :57 and 1:25.3 before a :29.3 finale sealed the deal over Soccer Hanover (Drew Campbell) and Gold Star Spike (Mike Simons) for his initial win of the season in three starts.

Off as fourth choice at 6 to 1, Danza paid $15.40 to his faithful.

Deshawn's heroics developed after he crossed the wire after Soccer Hanover's line broke and tragedy awaited before Minor corralled his rival and guided him to safety.

"It was pretty hairy for a spell," said Deshawn. "Drew was screaming, 'my line is broken, my line is broken.' I yelled back, I got your back, brother. Stay cool," as the two horses moved side-by-side after the wire."

After guiding Drew's horse to safety, Deshawn reflected, "You know, you never know what is going to happen in a race. In a split second, things can go south and we have to make split second decisions to try and avoid anything serious. Thank goodness I was able to help a fellow horseman.

"Winning is nice, that's for sure, and this was even better since this probably was the first time that we brothers won a race on the same racing program, but helping in a situation like this is even more special. All in all, it was a pretty special Valentine's Day."

by John Berry, for Pompano Park



