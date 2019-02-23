Miracle Mile barrier draw

Chariots Of Fire champion Poster Boy was the biggest winner tonight after the barrier draw for the $1m Ainsworth Miraclle Mile.

The Emma Stewart-trained four-year-old drew the dream No 1 barrier, right next to New Zealand Cup winner Thefixer, who drew two to add the icing on the cake to his Allied Express Sprint win earlier in the evening, which sealed a spot in the big race for the plucky Bettors Delight -bred five-year-old.

Chase Auckland became the third pacer from Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen's All Stars stable (with Thefixer and Spankem) when given the surprise wildcard spot into the final field and he too got lucky again when he drew barrier three for next Saturday night's big Group One.

The final field for Saturday night's biggest harness race of the year is:

1. Poster Boy

2. Thefixer

3. Chase Auckland

4. Yayas Hot Spot

5. Our Uncle Sam (em1)

6. My Alpha Rock

7. Spankem

8. Tiger Tara

9. My Field Marshal

10. Cruz Bromac (em2).

