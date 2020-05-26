Miranda sets sail for a new chapter

Junee trainer Trevor White is with driver Miranda McLaughlin after their Wagga winning double with Western Style and Norms Courage. With them is stablehand Grace Fahy

Teenage Junee harness racing driver Miranda McLaughlin is making every post a winner before next weekend, when she will navigate a new path with the Royal Australian Navy.

McLaughlin, 19, who says she has always wanted to do a gap year in the armed forces, will be away for at least 12 months.

"I just made up my mind that if I don't do it now, I probably won't ever get around to it," she said.

"It was a hard decision because I love the horses-but I get to travel around Australia while I'm looking at all the Naval bases. It's one good way to see the country."

McLaughlin was seen at her best at the Wagga Cup meeting on Sunday with a winning double-the third time she's achieved the feat.

"They are trained by my boss Trevor White and they looked well placed. We gave both of them good chances," she said.

Three-year-old gelding Western Style ( Western Terror -Takemybreathaway ( Life Sign ) scored in the opening event, the Maiden Pace.

To watch the video replay of this race click here.

Two races later, the White/McLaughlin combination struck with the veteran Norms Courage ( Courage Under Fire -Rosie Rose ( Peace Of Art ) in the ITP Pace.

To watch the video replay of this race click here.

McLaughlin will be keen for further success when she drives at her final two meetings before taking on a new career.

"I've got a book of five drives at Wagga on Tuesday and then I'll be back in action again on Friday. Then that's it for at least 12 months," she said.

"I'm pretty sure I'll eventually be coming back home to the horses, but I suppose there's a chance I could thoroughly enjoy life in the Navy. I'll be keeping an eye on all the trots results that's for certain."

McLaughlin completed her schooling and graduated Year 12, before taking up a full-time job at the stables of astute horseman Trevor White.

"I got to know Trevor when we moved into the same street as him. I had a riding horse and used to go in the barrel races at gymkhanas," she said.

"I was probably about 14 or 15 and went up to Trevor's place to see if I could get a part-time job. He put me on, and I mainly used to clean out stables and stuff like that.

"Then one day he asked me had I ever thought about driving? So, with his encouragement I took it on and have now been driving for two years. He has been such an outstanding mentor and is definitely a person I look up too.

"He's already told me there will be a job waiting if I want to come back."

White has been a huge influence on many youngsters, who after their early days working with him, have gone on to bigger things.

Talented Sydney brother and sister drivers- Cameron and Ashley Hart were taught the ropes by White, while others include Chris Judd and David White, the latter being based in New Zealand.

And the latest addition to the stable is youngster Grace Fahy, who is the new inductee to the role of stablehand.

Meanwhile McLaughlin is hoping that 3yo Western Style can make it back to back wins at Wagga tonight.

"He's the first pacer that I've raced. I own a share in him, and it would be great if we could get the money again," she said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura