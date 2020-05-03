Mirthys Magic resumes from 15 month lay-off

Mitrhys Magic is back! After spending 15 months on the sidelines the nine-year-old gelding resumed racing at the Tamworth harness meeting last Thursday and achieved a winner straight up.
"It's good to have him back to the track," reinsman Anthony Varga said after the win.
Mitrhys Magic - or Barry as he is affectionately known around the stables - had his last race start at Maitland back in January 2019.
"He bowed his tendon, and being an older horse it took a while longer with training but we got him back to the track," he said.
Raced by John and Noelene Varga, Mitrhys Magic won the Johns Auto Service Pace by 11.8 metres over Apollon (Dean Chapple) with Lettucefireharvey (Michael Formosa) a further 6.5 metres away third.
Mitrhys Magic commenced from the eight barrier and had to avoid race interference on the first turn when Louth Park Watch broke stride.
"We were pretty lucky to see the horse gallop in front of us but everything worked out well and we missed the interference," Varga said.
Mitrhys Magic settled into his racing rhythm four back on the outside running line in heavy rain while Lettucefireharvey headed up the field.
"I was happy to be racing there though it would have been nice to be in the one by one," added Varga, who elected to make his race move 600 metres from home.
"He (Mitrhys Magic) cruised up to them pretty easy and then at the 400 he put his foot down and did his best work."
Mitrhys Magic will now have a start at Newcastle on Monday in the Trots TV Pace.
"We will back him up at Newcastle. The field is the same class as was at Tamworth," Varga said.
"Dad (John) is over the moon with the win and getting back to the track. Barry is his favourite horse and everything has been going good so far."
He acknowledged trainer Ernie Mabbott for his help and expertise with Mitrhys Magic.
"Big thanks have to go to Ernie Mabbott - he was happy to have Barry back at the track as well," he said.
Mitrhys Magic - cleverly named after two of the Varga family grandchildren - Mitchell and Rhys - has shown good race form over the years with 93 race starts for 15 wins and 43 placings and will be looking to add to the winning tally at Newcastle on Monday afternoon.
Varga has four drives at the Newcastle meeting - Mitrhys Magic and White Wash for the Ernie Mabbott stables, Rolamax for Tamworth trainer Neil Kliendienst and Cams A Million for Hunter Valley trainer Cameron Davies.
Julie Maughan
Reprinted wiuth permission of The Northern Daily Leader