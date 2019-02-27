Day At The Track

Mischievous Jesse posts 50th win

03:19 PM 27 Feb 2019 NZDT
Mischievous Jesse trotted home for his 50th career win in Northfield Park's opening race on Tuesday.

Mischievous Jesse trotted home for his 50th harness racing career victory, winning the 1st race at Northfield Park on Tuesday (February 26). The 11 year-old veteran, with 253 career starts, also has 33 seconds and 26 third-place finishes.

Mischievous Jesse (Jailhouse Jesse-Master's Mischief-Master Lavec) has career earnings of $302,861 with a lifetime mark of 1:55, taken at Scioto Downs at age six. The trotter's richest win was for a purse of $17,000 in a conditioned event at Scioto Downs in 2015. Mischievous Jesse is a well-traveled campaigner -- his 50 wins have been spread across 15 different racing surfaces.

Mischievous Jesse started from post two in the evening's $4,200 conditioned event. He let his competition carve-out fractions of :28.2, :58.3 and 1:28.1, before taking the lead in the final quarter and drawing clear by four lengths. The $7.60 winner posted a final time of 1:58.1.

Karen Berry of Toledo and Joni Gibb of Maumee, Ohio own Mischievous Jesse. Trainer John Kina called upon Jason Thompson for the winning drive.

 

Ayers Ratliff

