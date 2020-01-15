Miss Mucho to stay out of early speed

by Jonny Turner

West Melton mare Miss Mucho can help continue the mid season momentum of her trainer Tony Barron at Timaru today.

Miss Mucho and Sheree Tomlinson will attempt to repeat the impressive win they combined for at Omakau in a competitive junior driver’s event.

The 4yr-old fired up her trainer’s season when powering away from her maiden rivals to win by nearly five lengths at Omakau.

The victory was Barron’s first for the season and came with just his 11th starter.

The West Melton trainer has had a quiet start to this term, but it has clearly about to heat up.

“We haven’t lined up many, mostly because we have been working on quite a few young ones,” Barron said.

“It’ll be good to line a few of them up, but I am looking forward to next season even more, to be honest.”

Tomlinson gave Miss Mucho a brilliant steer at Omakau, keeping her out of a hectic early pace before letting her charge home to win.

Barron is hoping the reinswoman can produce more of the same in today’s 2600m mobile.

“It was a great drive by Sheree at Omakau, the way she stayed out of the early speed.”

“If they go hard she will be able to do the same at Timaru, but she is a pretty adaptable mare.”

“So, if she needs to she will be able to get around them.”

Barron hopes Miss Mucho can score a penalty free win in today’s race to help the mare’s progress.

“It would be great to pick up a free one, it would just make it a bit easier on her.”

“I might look at bringing her down south after this for a crack at the Robin Dundee Crown.”

Miss Mucho will need to work to notch a penalty free win, judging by the quality of today’s field.

Talented pacers Burlington, Kensington Bill and Firenze Amore are among the line up.

Barron also lines up Matau Meg in race 2 and Glassy Web in race 5.

Both have their share of ability, but must overcome horror second row draws.

Matau Meg, who starts from barrier 13, went a sound race for third behind Lucys Delight in her last start at Omakau from barrier 1.

Glassy Web will be worse off when he starts from barrier 14 following his seventh behind Itz All Down To Luck at Omakau.

Talented 4yr-old Pressed For Time must overcome a 30m handicap to win race 6, today’s feature pace.

The Tom Bagrie trained mare bolted in in her first start since winning last season’s Southland Oaks final at Rangiora, earlier this month.

Pressed For Time’s task in today’s race has been made a little easier with the scratching of her main rival, Just Holla.

