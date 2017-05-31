Miss Sangrial on song for $100,000 Diamond

Regally bred two-year-old filly Miss Sangrial has improved since her last-start win and Blythewood trainer Michael Brennan expects her to lead all the way in Friday night's Group 1 harness racing $100,000 2YO Diamond Classic (2130m) at Gloucester Park.

The Art Major -Christisimo filly, whose name in old French means "royal blood", recorded a hat-trick of wins when she easily accounted for her rivals late last month in a heat of the Diamond Classic. Reinsman Michael Grantham, Brennan's nephew, sent Miss Sangrial straight to the front from gate two and she was never fully extended to defeat De La Tourbie and Captured Delight.

Prior to her heat win, Miss Sangrial accounted for classy filly Cott Beach, who won the $50,000 Champagne Classic at headquarters in April and, according to Brennan - a member of the Australian men's hockey team that won gold at the Athens Olympics in 2004 - Miss Sangrial is right on target for her biggest payday. "She's pretty much spot on for the Diamond," Brennan said. "She's improved again since her win in the heat and from the pole I think she can go all the way. I don't think there's a filly in the race that can cross her from her good draw. I couldn't be happier with her."

Miss Sangrial has really hit her straps recently with four wins from her past five starts. She was always going to start favourite in the Diamond Classic regardless of where she drew, but once she drew the pole then it was a matter of how deep in the red she'll start.

"I bought Miss Sangrial from my best mate, Daniel Jack in Melbourne," Brennan said. "She had three starts in Victoria before she came across to WA. She won once over there, but since she's been here she's only been out of the money once. We syndicated Miss Sangrial and she's owned by the Naughty syndicate - the guys who own Naughty Maravu - and a few others, including my wife Lara. The Naughty Maravu guys are all in Sydney, but I think three or four of them are coming over for Friday night's race."

Brennan said he would wait until after the Diamond Classic to see what he'll do with Miss Sangrial going forward. "We'll see how she pulls up after Friday night's race," he said. "The Slipper could be on the cards if she comes through OK. Otherwise we'll tip her out and give her a break before getting her ready for the Oaks next season."

FOOTNOTE: Brennan gave punters a great lead when he suggested Naughty Maravu would be hard to beat in Friday night's Westral Pace (2536m). "He's been knocking on the door and he's a brilliant frontrunner," he said. "He's drawn gate two and he'll be hard to get over if he finds the top. The 2536 metres won't worry him at all."

