Miss Smead wins Paver Memorial championship

LEBANON, OH - Four-year-old trotting mares blew up the toteboard at Miami Valley on Tuesday (March 9) in the $25,000 championship leg of the Ray Paver Sr. Memorial Series. Miss Smead (Don Eash) was the first to reach the wire in 1:55.3, The daughter of Guccio was followed across the line by fellow four-year-old mares Susie D (Brett Miller), Swan Fashion (Tyler Smith), Just For Us (LeWayne Miller) and Deswanslittlelorie (John DeLong). The series was open to square-gaiters of either sex that were non-winners of four races or $40,000 lifetime at the nomination deadline.

Eash also owns and trains Miss Smead, who was winning for the third time in 2021 and increased her career earnings to $62,284. Miss Smead returned a $17 win mutual and, combined with Susie D, kicked back a $189.80 exacta. Swan Fashion completed a 50-cent trifecta worth $424.05; while a 10-cent superfecta with Just For Us paid a whopping $409.68.

An elite field of eight, with combined earnings over $3 million, contested a $21,000 Open Trot on the same program. Workinitonbroadway, making his first start for the new connections of owner James Fleming and trainer-driver Jason Brewer, was the upset winner in a career-best clocking of 1:53.4. The five-year-old son of Broadway Hall , sent off at 12-1 odds, upset other recent Open winners It's A Herbie (LeWayne Miller), Sweet Mr Pinetucky (Trace Tetrick) and the favored Jeffery P (Chris Page).

It took Brewer three-eighths of the mile to gain the lead, but once he got it, Workinitonbroadway was in complete charge. Jeffery P assumed command from last week's winner I Know My Chip (Brandon Bates) at the :28 first quarter, then yielded to Workinitonbroadway long before the field reached the half in :56.4. When the third stanza was completed in 1:24.4, I Know My Chip had moved outside to pressure the winner, with Jeffery P in the pocket and It's A Herbie well positioned in the second over slot in the outer flow. It's A Herbie made a race of it in the stretch but couldn't get past the winner's wheels before the finish line was reached. Sweet Mr Pinetucky rallied from fifth along the pylons to garner the show dough.

An $18,000 Open II Trot was captured by Shake It Mary (Dan Noble) in 1:55.3 over Voyage To Paris (Mitch Cushing) and Merci Monsieur AS (Kayne Kauffman). The five-year-old daughter of Dontyouforgetit , who won two preliminary legs of the recently completed Howard Beissinger Memorial Medley at Miami Valley, was impressive winning for the fifth time in eight 2021 tries. Shake It Mary is owned by the Rushcreek Stables and is trained by Sherif Cunmulaj.

Racing resumes Friday (March 12) and Saturday (March 13) at Miami Valley with 4:05 p.m. EST post times.

by Gregg Keidel, for Miami Valley



