The Miss Versatility series for trotting mares gets underway on Monday at Woodbine Mohawk Park with a single $52,800 harness racing division of five led by Serge Godin's pair of starlets in Emoticon Hanover and Dream Together racing under his nom de course of Determination.

Emoticon Hanover ( Dan Dube ) has won the past two Breeders Crown Open Mare Trot Finals to go with a World Record and nearly $1.5 million on her imposing resume. The Miss Versatility leg will get her 2019 stakes campaign underway after a convincing 1:52.3 win in an overnight.

Dream Together (Randy Waples) burst onto the Grand Circuit scene with a $105 win mutuel in the 2018 Dr John Steele Memorial at The Meadowlands and is but a cheque away from $700,000 in career booty.

Luc Blais has trained both from the first day they had the harness on and continues to have them beautifully prepared for each engagement.

Sorceress Seelster, Pat Matters and The Erm complete the quintet, which is the second race on the Monday night bill.