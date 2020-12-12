Miss You N dominates again

Miss You N returned to her winning ways in the $16,100 Open Mares Pace at Hollywood Dayton on Friday

DAYTON, OH. - Miss You N (Jeremy Smith) was her normal impressive self in Hollywood Dayton Raceway's top race on Friday (Dec. 11), the harness racing $16,100 Mares Open Pace.

It was the 6-year-old daughter of Betterthancheddar 's seventh visit to the winner's circle in her last eight starts.

The feature race was sandwiched by two other top condition events for distaff pacers and their results were even more eye-popping.

Miss You N assumed her usual spot in the front of the field during the :26.2 first quarter, then showed her heels to the field throughout the remainder of the 1:52.1 mile. The Bethinator (Tyler Smith), who ended Miss You N's win streak last week, closed from the back of the pack in the final quarter and finished second, with the aid of a placing against original runnerup Checks On The Way. It's Time For Fun (Kyle Wilfong) also benefitted from the placing to grab the show dough.

Carl Howard and Bottom Line Racing LLC are partners on Miss You N, who increased her seasonal earnings to $138,930 and her lifetime bounty to $308,410. She is trained by Virgil Morgan Jr.

Miss You N

A race earlier on the program, the gorgeous gray mare She'sgotitgoingon stepped to a 1:51.1 win in the $13,500 top condition dash for distaffers.

After suffering the misfortune of being declared a non-starter due to early interference last week, the 4-year-old daughter of Tellitlikeitis rebounded with authority this week for the owner-driver-trainer couple Don and Krista Harmon.

It was the eighth lifetime win for She'sgotitgoingon, and just two-fifths of a second off her lifetime mark. Western Sierra (Tyler Smith) was runnerup with Mildrix (Brett Miller) crossing the line third.

She'sgotitgoingon

She'sgotitgoingon

In the race following the Open a real rarity occured, a track record in mid-December over Dayton's outstanding five-eighths mile oval.

Sugar Dance (Brett Miller) stopped the timer in 1:50.3, the fastest mile by a 4-year-old mare in the track's seven year history.

The previous mark (1:50.4) was shared by Cult Icon and Allbeastnobeauty, both earned in October outings in previous seasons.

Sugar Dance bested Rosemary Rose (Chris Page) and Danikova (Jeremy Smith) in the $10,350 clash for non-winners of $5750 in their last four starts.

The 4-year-old daughter of Ghee's House is trained and co-owned by Sandra Hennessey with partner Paula Sugars.

Sugar Dance

Sugar Dance

Miller, the dash leader at the current Hollywood Dayton meet, notched another triple win day.

Josh Sutton also won three races, bringing his total over the last two days to eight.

Brady Galliers, Jeremy Smith and Tyler Smith had driving doubles.

Racing resumes at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon with an outstanding 14-race card on tap.

Gregg Keidel