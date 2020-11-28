Day At The Track

Miss You N wins sixth straight

02:52 PM 28 Nov 2020 NZDT
Miss You N, harness racing
Miss You N was on a mission from the get-go in this outing.
Conrad Photo
DAYTON, OH. - Racing a twilight harness racing card (4 p.m. post) for the first time in Hollywood Dayton Raceway's seven-year history, due to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recently implemented 10 p.m. statewide curfew, Miss You N (Jeremy Smith) swept to her sixth consecutive triumph in the featured $17,250 Mares Open.
 
More surprising was a 30% increase in handle over the average 2020 Friday night programs, despite the fact a Covid-19 scare had shuttered the track since November 12.
 
The handle exceeded the day after Thanksgiving's business numbers from 2019 by over $100,000.
 
Splitting her six race win streak evenly between Hollywood Dayton and Harrah's Hoosier Park, Miss You N was on a mission from the get-go in this outing.
 
Despite an outside post position assignment, the 6-year-old daughter of Betterthancheddar pressed onward until well past the :27.4 opening quarter, where eventual runnerup So Awesome (Brett Miller) was on top. After clearing to the lead before the :55.4 halfway point, Miss You N never had an anxious moment. The Virgil Morgan Jr.-trainee cruised past the third timing beam in 1:23.2 before tacking on a :28.1 final panel to score by a length while in hand. Gone Girl (Trevor Smith) rallied strongly along the pylons to finish third.
 
 
The partnership of Carl Howard and Bottom Line Racing LLC own the winner, whose lifetime bounty swelled to $296,185.
 
Remarkably, at least for North American horses, the New Zealand bred mare banked just $22,770 before turning the age of four. She has captured 21 of her 24 wins in her four and five year old seasons.
 
Racing resumes at Hollywood Dayton on Saturday (Nov. 28) with the new 4:00 p.m. weekend post time.
 
Gregg Keidel
 
