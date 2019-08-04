Mission Accepted converts in Vincennes Trot

East Rutherford, NJ -- Mission Accepted and driver Yannick Gingras converted on a perfect pocket trip to capture the $60,000 Vincennes Trot on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3) at The Meadowlands.

The 4-year-old by Manofmanymissions scored in a 1:50.2 clocking, his fastest in 16 career victories.

Mission Accepted left strongly from the start and cleared the lead before the :26.4 opening panel. Gingras allowed Lindy The Great to secure the top on the backstretch, and that one carved out middle fractions of :54 and 1:22.1 in front of a stalled outer tier.

Mission Accepted rallied from the pocket into the stretch and drew off from former Hambletonian winner Pinkman, who had to settle for second. World champion Homicide Hunter put in a solid late rally, just missing the place spot and settling for third.

Ron Burke trains Mission Accepted for owners Knox Services Inc. and David Willis. Sent off as a 5-1 offering, Mission Accepted returned $12.60.

Favorite Rich And Miserable made a break early in the race and was no factor.

Of note, the first- and third-place finishers -- both trained by Ron Burke -- raced without shoes in the Vincennes.