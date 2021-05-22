Mississippi Storm thunders home

Mississippi Storm survived a late-stretch charge in the harness racing $37,000 Open Trot on Friday at Yonkers Raceway to take the victory and give George Brennan a driving triple.

Brennan, undeterred by post eight, sent Mississippi Storm flying off the start, and the pair acquired the leader status as the field of eight entered the backstretch for the first time. His foes offered no challenges as he cut out a :27.3 quarter mile, :57 half, and 1:25.2 three-quarters.

Brennan asked Mississippi Storm for speed as the outside flow drew closer into the final turn, and he received it. The horse allowed no further gains from the pocket-sitter or first-over challenger, but Hill Of A Horse (Brent Holland) sprinted home and rapidly gained on the leader. Mississippi Storm, however, had just enough to cross the finish line first in 1:54.3.

Hill Of A Horse missed by a nose, and Lean Hanover (Jim Marohn Jr.) was third. The winner paid $6.90.

MISSISSIPPI STORM REPLAY

Mississippi Storm, a six-year-old Cantab Hall gelding, increased his win tally to 25 with the victory. He's made more than $480,000 in an 81-start career. Tom Fanning trains for Joseph Smith of Vero Beach.

Brennan also scored with Atta Boy Dan (1:53.4) in the second and Patriarch Hanover (1:55.3) in the fifth. He's now just 22 wins away from reaching 11,000. Jordan Stratton currently leads the track's drivers' standings with 126 wins, eight more than Brennan's total.

Yonkers Raceway breaks for the weekend and will return on May 24 with an 11-race card starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.