Misslarose upsets in feature

Misslarose (No. 3) splits rivals late to pull off a shocker in the Friday night featured Preferred for trotters at the Meadowlands.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Driver Joe Bongiorno guided Misslarose to a perfect pocket trip and the veteran harness racing mare found clearance inside the final sixteenth to pull off a 30-1 shocker in the $30,000 featured Preferred for trotters at the Meadowlands Friday night.

The 5-year-old daughter of Majestic Son -Marion Chocolata was hustled away from the gate by Bongiorno and raced in the pocket behind JL Cruze at the quarter in :27.1. The action started to heat up at the half as Rich And Miserable vacated the three-hole to come after the leader. The look of the race changed shortly thereafter when 4-5 favorite Southwind Chrome broke as he looked to pick up cover.

On the far turn, Rich And Miserable was up to engage JL Cruze as Bongiorno sat patiently just in behind the dueling leaders, waiting for his chance.

And his chance would come.

Through the stretch, Meladys Monet, who swung three-wide for the drive after going a third-over journey, was putting in his usual late charge while Rich And Miserable clung to a short edge after JL Cruze weakened. Nearing the wire, Bongiorno found a seam between Rich And Miserable (to his inside) and Meladys Monet (to his outside) and got up on the wire to record a neck win over Meladys Monet and Rich And Miserable in 1:53.

Even at odds of 30-1, Misslarose's trainer had faith. "If I can be totally honest," said Jenn Bongiorno. "I really did think we had a shot. Granted, this was a big step up and I respect the field of horses she was up against immensely - the field was stacked - but at the end of the day, this is a really nice mare that absolutely loves the Big M.

"(My brother) Joe couldn't have worked out a better trip and just always seems to get the most out of our horses. Both Joe and Misslarose continue to impress me more and more every day. I couldn't be happier."

Misslarose, who paid $62.40 to win, now has four wins in eight Meadowlands starts in 2019 and has 11 Big M victories over the last two years. Her only other start in the Preferred ranks this season came in February when she missed a head to Trolley. Her career stats now stand at 19 wins from 73 starts and earnings of $229,790 for owner Wish Me Luck Stables.

A LITTLE MORE: Trainer Justin Sodano, 23, won his first career Meadowlands race when The Lady Sheriff scored in the fifth race. ... One sharp player betting into the Catskills hub walked away with $6,847 after lasting just five legs in the 20-cent Survivor Pick-10. Three of the five races were won by the post-time favorite. ... Tyler Buter had the right stuff, driving three winners on the card. Buter's fans grabbed some Black Friday green as his horses paid off at 2-1, 13-1 and 11-1. ... All-source handle for the 13-race card was $2,622,854, third best at the Fall Meeting. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations