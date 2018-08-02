New feed assurance program

Leading horse feed manufacturer, Mitavite, has launched the Centaur Feed Assurance Program. This is a feed testing program that will provide an increased level of assurance for trainers who use Mitavite Premium race feeds.

Mitavite have partnered with UK based lndependent Equine Nutrition (IEN), a specialist, equine focused, state of the art analytical laboratory to provide a regular Feed Contamination and Herb, Spices & Plant Screening program. In stage 1 of the program samples of Mitavite Athlete+, Sustaina and Formula 3 will be routinely tested for prohibited substances. Cobalt levels will also be tested.

The Feed Contamination screen is extensive and includes theobromine, caffeine, theophylline, morphine, codeine, oripavine, thebaine, noscapine, papaverine, atropine, hyoscyamine, scopolamine, sparteine, lupinine, bufotenine, methylbufotenine, dimethyltryptamine, coumarin and ractopamine.

The Herb, Spices & Plant Screen (HSPS) is designed to reflect the differing risks presented by novel herbs, spices or other plant based ingredients and includes: ephedrine, pseudoephedrine, synephrine, nicotine, cathinone, cathine, quinine, quinidine, digoxin, digitoxin, salicylic acid, valerenic acid, ibogaine, lobeline, harmaline, reserpine, yohimbine, ajmaline, ajmalicine, capsaicin, dehydrocapsaicin, nonivamide, cocaine, THC, cannabinol, cannabidiol, colchicine and vincamine.

Mitavite General Manager, Colin Price was pleased to be announcing this industry leading program. “As the provider of feed and nutrition programs to many leading trainers throughout Australasia, Asia and the Middle East we believe it is important that we take every step to ensure that to the best of our knowledge our feeds are safe to use and contaminant free. This program will add to the already extensive testing program undertaken on all our feeds and raw materials at our own laboratory. Our partners IEN are acknowledged internationally as leaders in the provision of equine feed screening services.”

Mitavite Feeds that are included in the Centaur Feed Assurance Program will, over time, carry the distinctive Centaur logo on each bag. With the Program now under way trainers can be assured that Athlete+, Sustaina and Formula 3 are included in the testing program.

Trainers can register to receive regular feed test reports at www.mitavite.com/centaur or by emailing mitavitecentaur@inghams.com.au

Colin Price

General Manager - Mitavite | Mitavite (A Division of Inghams Group Limited)

3 Pile Road, Somersby NSW 2250 Australia

Ph: +61 2 4340 9609 | Mob: +61 407 297 967 | Fax: +61 2 4340 1708

Email: cprice@inghams.com.au | Website: www.mitavite.com