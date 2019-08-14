Mixed draws for Kiwis in semi-finals

Superstar Kiwi filly Our Princess Tiffany will have to overcome the back row to resurrect her Breeders Crown assault in the semi-finals at Bendigo on Saturday night.



Despite one of the most disappointing runs of her career when a labouring fourth in her Crown heat, Our Princess Tiffany still dominates Aussie TAB betting for her semi. Although drawn the back row (gate 10), she is $1.22 favourite.



Emma Stewart’s Two Times Bettor easily beat Our Princess Tiffany in their heat, but also has the back row (gate nine) in the semi. She’s firmed from $5 to $4.40.



The other Kiwi in the race, Jeremy Young’s Best Western, has been specked from $13 into $10 from barrier six.



The first of the Kiwis to step-out at Bendigo is Ray Green’s Perfect Stride in the first and much weaker of the two semis for juvenile colts and geldings.



Perfect Stride, who ran second to Pacifico Dream in his Crown heat, is a commanding $1.65 favourite from gate three in his semi. Ironically, the main threat is Focus Stride – who like Perfect Stride is owned by Emilio Rosati – at $5 from the pole.



The depth is so much stronger in the second semi where another Kiwi, Zachary Butcher’s Zeuss Bromac, is a $6 shot from inside the back row (gate eight). Emma Stewart’s glamour pair Be Happy Mach ($1.50, gate nine) and Mirragon ($4.20, gate one) are the key players.



The second of the All Stars’ Crown hopefuls, Jesse Duke, faces a huge assignment from outside the front (gate seven) in a powerhouse first semi of the Crown 3YO colts and geldings. The Aussie TAB has him a $12 chance.



David Aiken’s NSW and Tasmanian Derby winner Max Delight is $1.70 favourite from gate four ahead of Emma Stewart’s star pair Hurricane Harley ($3.90, gate nine) and Demon Delight ($5, gate 13).



Stewart’s Out To Play (gate three) is $2 favourite in the second semi from Malcolms Rhythm (gate two, $2.80) with Lochinvar Art at $3.60 from a horror outside back row draw (gate 13).



_____________________________________________________________________________



BEFORE the pacers step-out at Bendigo, NZ’s Breeders Crown trotting hopefuls strut their stuff at Maryborough tomorrow (Thursday).



The headline act is Phil Williamson’s last-start Redwood Classic winner Ultimate Stride, who is a $1.65 to snare another win from gate six in the first heat for juvenile colts and geldings.



Exciting stablemate Liberty Stride, who ruined her chance when favourite in the Victoria Trotters’ Derby by galloping away hopelessly, is set for a fascinating clash with buzz local I Am Pegasus in the first heat for 3YO fillies.



I Am Pegasus is a clear $1.40 favourite from gate three, while Liberty Stride is the lone back runner (gate eight) and a $2.90 shot.



The highlight of the day will be another glimpse of breathtaking Victoria Trotters’ Derby winner Majestuoso in his heat of the Crown for 3YO colts and geldings.



It’s a talent-packed race and he’s drawn outside the front (gate seven) over the shorter 2190m trip, but Majestuoso is $2.20 favourite. Key rivals include likely leader All Cashed Up (gate three, $4), Just Believe (one, $5).



The Kiwi in the race is John and Josh Dickie’s Kratos, who made late ground for third in the Derby. He’s a $5 shot from gate five.

Adam Hamilton