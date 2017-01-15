Modern Legend becomes a millionaire

TORONTO, January 14 - Modern Legend became harness racing's newest millionaire with a 1:50.4 victory in Saturday's $34,000 Preferred at Woodbine Racetrack.



The Dave Drew trainee was able to reach the career milestone by capitalizing off a second-over steer from driver James MacDonald.



Modern Legend was able to power by American Virgin, who had led the field from the start, in the stretch to get the job done by a neck.



Company Man finished third, while Nickle Bag was fourth.



A nine-year-old son of Modern Art , Modern Legend has been a top performer for several years on the WEG Circuit and scored his biggest victory to date in the 2014 Canadian Pacing Derby at Mohawk Racetrack.



Modern Legend recently returned from an 18-month layoff in December and the Drew trainee appears on the right path to returning to competition against the older pacing heavyweights.



Saturday's victory gives Modern Legend, who has a career mark of 1:47.2, 23 wins from 71 career starts. He paid $5.80 to win.



Mark McKelvie