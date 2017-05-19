Day At The Track

Jackpot Hi-5 hit for $152,710.35 (USD)

10:35 PM 19 May 2017 NZST
CAMPBELLVILLE, May 18 - Just a single ticket correctly selected the top-five finishers in the final race Thursday at harness racing's Mohawk Racetrack to connect for a massive $152,710.35 (USD) Jackpot Hi-5 payout.

The Jackpot Hi-5 carryover, which had been growing since mid-April, sat at $184,987.99 (CAD) heading into Thursday's card. A total of $26,703 was wagered into the pool Thursday.

ER Quinn and driver Louis Philippe Roy scored a 25-1 upset victory in the Hi-5 race over Matrix Of Luck, who was the 3/5 favourite, to help eliminate many Hi-5 tickets.

The top-five was then rounded out by Mister X, who finished third at 70-1, Blissful Years at 13-1 and Leafs And Wings at 3-1.

The only winning Jackpot Hi-5 ticket cost just $16.20 and was purchased in the Oregon area.

The Jackpot Hi-5 will now start from scratch on Friday evening. As always, Jackpot Hi-5 wagering is available on the final race every night at Mohawk Racetrack.

 

Mark McKelvie
