Mohawk Million entries due Monday

12:33 PM 18 Sep 2020 NZST
MILTON, ON - September 17, 2020 - The march to the Mohawk Million is entering the final stage with slot owners required to finalize the two-year-old harness racing trotter that will race in their slot by Monday (September 21) at Noon.

The Mohawk Million for $1 million (USD) will be the richest Standardbred race contested in Canada since 2012. The event for rookie trotters will headline a $2.5 million-plus card on Saturday, September 26 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The Mohawk Million had nine slots available for purchase at a cost $110,000 (USD) each. The tenth and final slot in the race was awarded to the winner of last Saturday's William Wellwood Memorial, On A Streak.

The winner of the race will receive the traditional 50 per cent of the purse. All starters will receive at least one per cent of the purse. The purse distribution breakdown is listed below:

1st: $500,000
2nd: $225,000
3rd: $108,000
4th: $72,000
5th: $45,000
6th-10th: $10,000

Each slot is an entity that may be sold, traded or subject to lease.

The slot owners must declare a horse to race in their slot by Monday (September 21) at Noon.

The nine slot owners are listed below:

Brad Grant

Courant Inc. (Anders Strom)

Determination (Serge Godin)

Diamond Creek Racing (Adam Bowden)

Dreamland Farms (Gina Ghent)

Fashion Farms (Jules Siegel)

Glengate Farms (Jim Bullock)

Jeffrey Snyder

John Fielding

The Mohawk Million card will also feature the $720,000 Metro Pace, $455,000 Shes A Great Lady and $215,000 Milton Stakes. Eliminations for those three events take place this Saturday (September 19).

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

