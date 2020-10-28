Day At The Track

Mohawk Million set to return in 2021

03:02 AM 28 Oct 2020 NZDT
MILTON, ON - October 27, 2020 - After a successful inaugural edition, Woodbine Entertainment today confirmed that the Mohawk Million for two-year-old harness racing trotters will return in 2021.

"We were very pleased with the support and execution of the inaugural Mohawk Million," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "It is important for us to continue evolving and based on the results of the first Mohawk Million we're confident that we can start to build a legacy for this race that can have an immediate impact on many aspects of our industry."

The 2021 Mohawk Million will continue to follow a "buy-in" formula with a few minor changes made to the conditions.

A total of nine slots will be available for purchase, with the cost of each slot reduced from $110,000 USD to $100,000 CAD. The tenth and final slot will again be awarded to the winner of the William Wellwood Memorial.

The purse for the 2021 Mohawk Million will be $1 million CAD.

Team Determination, who raced Donna Soprano and On A Streak in the inaugural Mohawk Million, has confirmed their intent to purchase a slot for the 2021 race.

"We are very pleased to support this initiative as it contributes to elevate our industry standards," said Team Determination in a statement to Woodbine Entertainment. "It encourages all of us, as industry stakeholders, to lead the way in Canadian horse breeding to achieve World Class level."

The deadline to purchase a slot is February 15, 2021 and $50,000 (CAD) will be required with the submission of a slot contract. The remaining $50,000 (CAD) is due June 1, 2021.

The inaugural Mohawk Million was recently contested on September 26. Venerate, a son of French stallion Love You, won the inaugural edition for owners Pinkse Stables and Andy Miller Stable. The connections of the Julie Miller trained trotter negotiated a private deal to race Venerate in the slot of owner Brad Grant.

The date for the 2021 Mohawk Million will be confirmed and announced later this year.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 

