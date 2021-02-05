Mohawk Million slot purchases due

MILTON, ON - February 4, 2021 - The deadline to purchase a slot in the Mohawk Million , harness racing's richest race for two-year-olds, is quickly approaching on Monday, February 15.

The Mohawk Million for two-year-old trotters follows a "buy-in" formula with nine slots available for purchase, each priced at $100,000 CAD. The million-dollar race is scheduled for Saturday, September 25.

"We're hopeful that the Mohawk Million can continue to grow in 2021 and build a legacy in our sport," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "A race like the Mohawk Million has a large impact on all parts of our industry, including our racetrack, owners, breeders, sales and fans.

"We appreciate the support of our key industry stakeholders to help growing a World Class racing event."

The Mohawk Million is one of only three million-dollar races in North American harness racing and purchasing a slot will guarantee a spot in the prestigious race. Each slot is considered an entity that may be sold, traded or leased. The slot holder does not have to declare a horse for the Mohawk Million until the week of the race.

The inaugural Mohawk Million was captured by Venerate, a son of French Stallion Love You. Venerate, who was recently named a Dan Patch Award winner, held off O'Brien Award winning filly Donna Soprano for the million-dollar race victory.

The deadline to purchase a slot in February 15 and a $50,000 nomination fee is required when submitting a slot contract for the Mohawk Million. The remaining $50,000 is then due by June 1, 2021.

Any requests for information or purchases of a slot can be directed to Bill McLinchey, Director of Standardbred Racing, at bmclinchey@woodbine.com.