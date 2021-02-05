Day At The Track

Mohawk Million slot purchases due

10:06 AM 05 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
MOHAWK MILLION WORDMARK LOGO 1-01.jpg
MILTON, ON - February 4, 2021 - The deadline to purchase a slot in the Mohawk Million, harness racing's richest race for two-year-olds, is quickly approaching on Monday, February 15.

The Mohawk Million for two-year-old trotters follows a "buy-in" formula with nine slots available for purchase, each priced at $100,000 CAD. The million-dollar race is scheduled for Saturday, September 25.

"We're hopeful that the Mohawk Million can continue to grow in 2021 and build a legacy in our sport," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "A race like the Mohawk Million has a large impact on all parts of our industry, including our racetrack, owners, breeders, sales and fans.

"We appreciate the support of our key industry stakeholders to help growing a World Class racing event."

The Mohawk Million is one of only three million-dollar races in North American harness racing and purchasing a slot will guarantee a spot in the prestigious race. Each slot is considered an entity that may be sold, traded or leased. The slot holder does not have to declare a horse for the Mohawk Million until the week of the race.

The inaugural Mohawk Million was captured by Venerate, a son of French Stallion Love You. Venerate, who was recently named a Dan Patch Award winner, held off O'Brien Award winning filly Donna Soprano for the million-dollar race victory.

The deadline to purchase a slot in February 15 and a $50,000 nomination fee is required when submitting a slot contract for the Mohawk Million. The remaining $50,000 is then due by June 1, 2021.

Any requests for information or purchases of a slot can be directed to Bill McLinchey, Director of Standardbred Racing, at bmclinchey@woodbine.com.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Upset mile for All About Heaven
05-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Help support Kentucky Historic Racing Bill
05-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Motherhood can wait for Pat Matters
05-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Gov. Wolf's proposal would be devastating
05-Feb-2021 08:02 AM NZDT
KYSS and KY Fair nominations due
05-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Judge Kazmaier on this weeks Alumni Show
05-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Sunday dining available at Big M
05-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News