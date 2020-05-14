Mohawk Park eyes June for Live racing

Woodbine Entertainment is ready to give its fans the premium live harness racing they have been looking forward to for months now.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Lawson recently announced that Woodbine Mohawk Park could commence live racing on June 5 without spectators. Woodbine Racetrack is expected to commence live racing on the following day if everything goes according to plan.

Both Thoroughbred and Standardbred racing are expected to commence at the beginning of next month, according to a recent statement coming from Woodbine Entertainment. Ontario’s horse racing leader is ready to revive the racing industry and support local horse people that have been through a couple of months of no racing. The recently announced plan would strive to set the tone for the 2020 live racing season.

Woodbine Mohawk Park is expected to be the first racetrack in the region to greenlight live racing without spectators and pave the way for a successful live racing season. The live races are expected to continue without live spectators until at least September, depending on the recommendations of the provincial health officer. Regardless of that, horse racing enthusiasts would still have the chance to watch the races online.

In the comfort of their home, they would enjoy the thrill of live racing of both Thoroughbred and Standardbred horses and this is an opportunity many individuals have been looking forward to. Woodbine Entertainment is serious in its efforts to get back on its feet and support the local horse people relying on the racing purses and more. Being responsible is crucial during these trying times.

Mr. Lawson also pointed out that those dates are not set in stone for the time being, and the alternative ones are June 12 for harness racing and June 13 for Thoroughbred live racing. Players should be ready for riveting upcoming weeks ether way, as Woodbine Entertainment confirmed. Right now, the horse racing leader is making the plan for the first weeks of live racing.

June 5 and 6

Chief Executive Officer Lawson made it clear that the provincial government and the health authorities have to give their nod to the plan for action and the return of live horse racing without spectators. Mr. Lawson also made it clear that the past few weeks have been hard for the horse racing industry and the horse people relying on the income it provides.

He also made it clear during the online question and answers session that the declaration of emergency extended by the government would be respected at all costs, as the health of horse people is of utmost importance. This includes jockeys, groomers, and trainers of the racehorses. Preparation for the launch of live horse racing on both racetracks includes a frank conversation with the government making it clear that social distancing would continue.

May 13 brings more clarity regarding the allowed actions on the backstretch. Horse breezing is once again allowed on the premises of Woodbine Racetrack, as this would keep horses in good shape and prepare them for the live races. Jockeys are advised to avoid contact with the trainers and grooms, as to protect all parties. Horse owners are also not allowed to see their horses yet.

Author: Daniel Thompson

Daniel had previously worked as a correpsondent and editor for several local Canadian news websites. He developed true interest in the ways of the gambling industry after several accidental visits to casinos with friends.

Reprinted with permission of Casino Reports