Mohawk Park to race over holidays

MILTON, ON - November 2, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment has received approval to swap several race dates from its Standardbred racing calendar to allow Woodbine Mohawk Park to conduct live racing over the upcoming holiday season.

The following dates have been added to the Woodbine Mohawk Park racing calendar:

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Monday, December 28, 2020

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Friday, January 1, 2021

The following dates have been removed from the Woodbine Mohawk Park racing calendar:

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Friday, March 26, 2021

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Monday, March 29, 2021

Over the past several years, Woodbine has taken a short break from live Standardbred racing following its annual Boxing Day matinee. This year's break was originally scheduled to be nine days over the end of December and start of January. The new break now moves to the end of March with no live racing over the course of March 23, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

The break at the end of March will allow for track maintenance to be performed as racing moves into the Spring.

Post time for all the added race dates is 7 p.m.