Day At The Track

Mohawk Park to race over holidays

01:39 PM 03 Nov 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Winter racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park
Winter racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park
New Image Media Photo
MILTON, ON - November 2, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment has received approval to swap several race dates from its Standardbred racing calendar to allow Woodbine Mohawk Park to conduct live racing over the upcoming holiday season.

The following dates have been added to the Woodbine Mohawk Park racing calendar:

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Monday, December 28, 2020
Thursday, December 31, 2020
Friday, January 1, 2021

The following dates have been removed from the Woodbine Mohawk Park racing calendar:

Thursday, March 25, 2021
Friday, March 26, 2021
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Monday, March 29, 2021

Over the past several years, Woodbine has taken a short break from live Standardbred racing following its annual Boxing Day matinee. This year's break was originally scheduled to be nine days over the end of December and start of January. The new break now moves to the end of March with no live racing over the course of March 23, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

The break at the end of March will allow for track maintenance to be performed as racing moves into the Spring.

Post time for all the added race dates is 7 p.m.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertianment

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

22-1 shocker in Meadows feature
03-Nov-2020 12:11 PM NZDT
Stalbaum has new winner at The Spa
03-Nov-2020 11:11 AM NZDT
Accountant needed for OHHA
03-Nov-2020 11:11 AM NZDT
Mister Muscle flexes strength in top trot
03-Nov-2020 02:11 AM NZDT
Three winners for DiDomenico stable
02-Nov-2020 14:11 PM NZDT
Record handle set in 2020 Breeders Crown
01-Nov-2020 20:11 PM NZDT
A Major Omen takes feature
01-Nov-2020 17:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News