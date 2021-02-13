Mohawk Park to resume live racing

MILTON, ON - February 12, 2021 - Following today's designation of the Halton Region being placed in the 'Red-Control' zone by the Government of Ontario, Woodbine Entertainment has announced plans to resume live harness racing, without spectators, at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Thursday, February 18.

Halton Region will officially enter the 'Red-Control' zone as of 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16. Live horse racing, without spectators, is permitted in all phases of the province's current COVID-19 Response Framework except for 'Grey-Lockdown'.

With the resumption of racing on February 18, Woodbine Mohawk Park will proceed with its regular schedule of live racing every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 7 p.m.

Condition sheets for the first several cards at Woodbine Mohawk Park are now posted at www.StandardbredCanada.ca. The draw for Thursday's card will take place Monday, February 15, with the entry box closing at its usual time of 10:30 a.m. The full draw schedule is listed below:

Enter Monday for Thursday

Enter Tuesday for Friday

Enter Wednesday for Saturday

Enter Thursday for Monday

Woodbine Mohawk Park qualifiers will be held on Thursday, February 18 and the draw held on Wednesday, February 17.

As per the Government of Ontario's restrictions, spectators are not permitted at Woodbine Mohawk Park at this time. Only those performing essential duties relating to the operating of live horse racing are currently permitted onsite. Woodbine Entertainment will provide an update to horse owners and the public over the coming days of opportunities to watch and wager.

Any horseperson coming to Woodbine Mohawk Park for training, qualifying or racing must complete the COVID-19 Daily Screening Form prior to arriving at the racetrack and must adhere to Woodbine Entertainment's COVID-19 Racing Protocols at all times.

Any horseperson that has been outside of Ontario must provide the Director of Racing (Bill McLinchey, bmclinchey@woodbine.com) with proof of their return date and be in Ontario for 14 days before coming to Woodbine Mohawk Park for training, qualifying or live racing. Any individual outside of Ontario must also provide a negative COVID-19 test taken 10 days into their quarantine.

For the latest updates, visit www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com or follow @WoodbineSB on Facebook and Twitter.