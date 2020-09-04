Mohawk Park to start at 7:20 pm Saturday

MILTON, ON - September 3, 2020 - Woodbine Mohawk Park would like to remind all harness racing horsepeople, fans and horseplayers of this Saturday's post time change.

Post time for the 12-race Canadian Pacing Derby and Maple Leaf Trot card has been pushed back to 7:20 p.m. The later post time is due to the Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled to be run at 7:01 p.m.

Over $2 million in purses will be up for grabs on Saturday's stakes-filled program at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The $560,000 Maple Leaf Trot and $540,000 Canadian Pacing Derby headline the 12-race program, which features 10 stakes races.

Post time is 7:20 p.m.