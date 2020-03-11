Mohawk implements precautionary measures

MILTON, ON - March 10, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment and the Central Ontario Standardbred Association (COSA) would like to immediately inform all harness racing horsepeople of reasonable precautions and steps being taken in the interest of health and safety.

Due to the growing public concerns about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and as a safety precaution, training has been cancelled for Wednesday morning (March 11) to allow for the paddock to be fully disinfected. The paddock is scheduled to reopen Thursday morning (March 12) for qualifiers, which are slated to begin at 10 a.m.

The disinfecting of the paddock is a safety precaution and there have been no known cases of COVID-19 on the Woodbine Mohawk Park property. An enhanced cleaning protocol will be implemented in the paddock areas until further notice.

It is of great importance to Woodbine Entertainment and COSA to keep all our horse people safe and healthy so that the horses can continue to be well cared for.

Woodbine and COSA are committed to taking reasonable precautions and steps required to protect the safety of our racing participants and are continuing to keep up-to date with information provided by the Toronto Public Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Toronto Public Health have confirmed risks to COVID-19 continues to remain low, however, there are isolated cases in the Greater Toronto Area. The biggest risk remains coming in direct contact with family of friends that have travelled to Coronavirus hot-zones around the globe.

Please see additional information below on best practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.Avoid close contact with people who are ill.Stay home when you are ill and immediately inform your employer if you are experiencing the following symptoms:Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the garbage and wash your hands.If you don't have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve or arm.Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

We require all participants to notify their employer immediately, if they or someone they live with has recently travelled to/from a designated affected area, such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Singapore or Iran. It is strongly recommended at this time that you remain home, seek medical attention and/or self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

Please use the handwashing stations and/or hand sanitizer outside the following key common areas in at Woodbine Mohawk Park during training and racing:

Paddock Kitchen (everyone should wash their hands before and after eating)Race OfficeAll Paddock Areas

Coronavirus FAQ

Q. What countries have been impacted by the COVID-19 and what should employees do if they have travelled to the designated affected areas?

There has been an increase in cases of COVID-19 in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Singapore and Iran. The direction from Toronto Public Health for people who have travelled to Iran or the Hubei Province in China, is that they should self-isolate for a period of 14 days after your last day in the country. Returning travelers returning from the listed countries are asked to call Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600.

Additionally, if you have travelled to any of these affected areas, please monitor for symptoms for 14 days after leaving and report it to your employer immediately.

Q. If I have symptoms of COVID-19, what should I do?

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please call your family doctor or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 and report it to your employer ASAP. If you are on-site at Woodbine, notify Security immediately and we will help you seek medical attention.

Q. How many confirmed active cases of COVID-19 are in Ontario?

A. As of March 10, 2020, there have been 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Q. What happens in the event that the COVID-19 situation escalates in our workplace, in the municipalities that we operate in and worldwide?

Woodbine and COSA continue to monitor the situation closely and will follow direction and guidance from Toronto Public Health and relevant municipal/provincial authorities. Additionally, Woodbine has a working Task Force in place who are dedicated to developing and activating a preparedness and response plan according to the severity and impact level.

Thank you for your continued cooperation in maintaining a safe and healthy workplace and paddock area, and we will continue to update you as pertinent information becomes available.