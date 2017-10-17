Mohawk meet comes to a close

CAMPBELLVILLE, October 16 - The 54th season of live harness racing at Mohawk Racetrack came to a close Monday evening with a 10-race card taking place.

The final night of the meet, which began on April 13, saw driver Doug McNair wrap up the driving title, while Richard Moreau added to his impressive numbers atop the trainer standings.

McNair was held off the board Monday, but finished the meet with 155 wins, six ahead of nearest rival Trevor Henry.

Meanwhile, Moreau picked up a victory in Monday's opening-race to finish off the season with 78 victories, 38 more than runner-up Carmen Auciello.

A resident of Guelph, Ontario, McNair, 27, picks up his second consecutive meet title after leading all drivers during the 2016-17 Woodbine Winter meet. McNair heads to Woodbine looking to finish the season strong in order to capture his first WEG Driving Title. He currently leads Louis Philippe Roy by 19-wins for top driver this year.

Moreau, 52, adds the 2017 Mohawk meet to a long list of training titles. The Puslinch, Ontario resident is well on his way to capturing the 2017 WEG Training title, as he heads to Woodbine with a sizeable 53-win lead.

Brad Grant of Milton, Ontario, who connected with McNair and Moreau for many victories this season, led all owners with 30 wins during the Mohawk meet. Determination of Montreal, Quebec led all owners in earnings with $839,604.

Harness racing now shifts to Woodbine Racetrack for the Fall-Winter meet beginning on Thursday (October 19). Live racing will take place every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Woodbine with post time set for 7:30 p.m.

