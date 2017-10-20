Mohawk per-race handle rises

CAMPBELLVILLE, October 19 - Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) today announced that per-race handle for the recently concluded harness racing meet at Mohawk Racetrack was up eight per cent.

The 2017 Mohawk meet, which began on April 13, featured 127 race cards, 17 less than 2016, and had an "all-sources" wagering total of $202,145,413.

The average per-race handle during the 2017 Mohawk meet was $152,908.78, up $12,279.27 from the 2016 meet.

Support from U.S. horseplayers saw a per-race increase during the 2017 season, as they wagered an average of $94,231.14 per-race, up 9.8% from 2016.

The nightly Pick-5 wager rose to new heights in popularity during the meet, as the first-race multi-leg wager had an average pool size of $73,437.

The Jackpot Hi-5 wager continued to be a staple of the Mohawk wagering menu. A mandatory payout on October 14, featuring a record carryover of $978,779, saw $2.3 million wagered into the pool.

Several top racing and community events were highlights for the 2017 season at Mohawk.

On Tuesday, June 13, Woodbine Entertainment announced a $10 million investment and new branding for Mohawk Racetrack.

Mohawk will become the home of year-round harness racing beginning in April of 2018 under the name Woodbine, Mohawk Park. The $10 million investment will upgrade the facility in multiple areas with the intent on continuing to be a leader in World Class Horse Racing.

The 34th Pepsi North America Cup on Saturday, June 17 once again attracted strong wagering and a large crowd to the Campbellville oval. Fear The Dragon captured the $1 million race for three-year-old pacers, while country star Kira Isabella rocked the house with a pre-race concert.

The RCMP Musical Ride made a stop at Mohawk on August 1 and 2 for the first-time ever. Near-capacity crowds packed the Mohawk grandstand to watch the legendary Musical Ride performance in celebration of Canada 150.

The Canadian Pacing Derby on September 2, Maple Leaf Trot and Canadian Trotting Classic on September 16 and Metro Pace on September 23 brought the finest pacers and trotters to Mohawk for a sensational month of Grand Circuit racing.

Doug McNair of Guelph, Ontario led all drivers during the Mohawk meet in wins with 155, while Trevor Henry of Arthur, Ontario was the top earning driver at $3.8 million.

Trainer Richard Moreau of Puslinch, Ontario was the top conditioner for the 2017 season, as his stable recorded 78 wins and earned $1.4 million.

Brad Grant of Milton, Ontario led all owners in victories with 30, while Serge Godin's Determination stable of Montreal, Quebec led all owners in earnings with $839,604.

Live Standardbred racing now shifts to Woodbine Racetrack for the Fall-Winter meet starting Thursday, October 19.

Mark McKelvie