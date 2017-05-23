Day At The Track

$150,000 Molson Pace field is set

05:20 AM 23 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
The Molson Pace
The Molson Pace

London, May 22, 2017 -- The field for this year's Molson Pace has now been finalized, but not before some last second changes to the harness racing line-up had to be made.

The connections of Rockin In Heaven accepted an invite to join the seven previously confirmed entries and the son of Rock N Roll Heaven is coming off a victory this past weekend at Mohawk - his first victory in three trips postward this season.

The five-year-old boasts career earnings of $548,971 for his trainer Dr. Ian Moore who co-owns along with Doug Polley and Gordon McComb of Nova Scotia and Francois Lecompte of Quebec. Moore trained three-time Molson Pace champion State Treasurer.

Soto, who was to make the trek from Delaware, has been withdrawn due to a minor foot injury that will likely keep him out of action for a week.

Replacing Soto will be Fool Me Once who was to be this year's Also Eligible (A.E.) in the field. The seven-year-old son of Art Major is a 35-time career who is on the verge of millionaire status with more than $963,000 on his card. Owned by Brad Grant of Ontario, the pacer has won three straight at Mohawk including a 1:50.4 victory this past weekend against Preferred company.

The post draw for the $150,000 Molson Pace will be conducted on The Raceway's pre-game show at 5:30 p.m. Below is a list of the starters in alphabetical order along with their career earnings:

Bit Of A Legend ($1,525,011) by Bettor's Delight

Clear Vision ($2,703,859) by Western Hanover

Evenin Of Pleasure ($773,857) by Dragon Again

Fool Me Once ($963,778) by Art Major

Night Pro ($738,432) by Pro Bono Best

Rockin In Heaven ($548,971) by Rock N Roll Heaven

Rockin Ron ($665,988) by Real Desire

Sunfire Blue Chip ($1,181,939) by American Ideal

Greg Blanchard

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Post Time Molson Pace schedule
23-May-2017 03:05 AM NZST
J A T O invited to race in Sweden in Little Elitlopp
23-May-2017 01:05 AM NZST
Fear The Dragon stuns Huntsville
22-May-2017 21:05 PM NZST
Big recovery by Lakeside Ms Queen
22-May-2017 18:05 PM NZST
Roland N Rock delivers in Aces feature
22-May-2017 17:05 PM NZST
Arsenal fires bullets start to finish
22-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
The Last Chapter wins at Tioga
22-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News