$150,000 Molson Pace field is set

London, May 22, 2017 -- The field for this year's Molson Pace has now been finalized, but not before some last second changes to the harness racing line-up had to be made.

The connections of Rockin In Heaven accepted an invite to join the seven previously confirmed entries and the son of Rock N Roll Heaven is coming off a victory this past weekend at Mohawk - his first victory in three trips postward this season.

The five-year-old boasts career earnings of $548,971 for his trainer Dr. Ian Moore who co-owns along with Doug Polley and Gordon McComb of Nova Scotia and Francois Lecompte of Quebec. Moore trained three-time Molson Pace champion State Treasurer.

Soto, who was to make the trek from Delaware, has been withdrawn due to a minor foot injury that will likely keep him out of action for a week.

Replacing Soto will be Fool Me Once who was to be this year's Also Eligible (A.E.) in the field. The seven-year-old son of Art Major is a 35-time career who is on the verge of millionaire status with more than $963,000 on his card. Owned by Brad Grant of Ontario, the pacer has won three straight at Mohawk including a 1:50.4 victory this past weekend against Preferred company.

The post draw for the $150,000 Molson Pace will be conducted on The Raceway's pre-game show at 5:30 p.m. Below is a list of the starters in alphabetical order along with their career earnings:

Bit Of A Legend ($1,525,011) by Bettor's Delight

Clear Vision ($2,703,859) by Western Hanover

Evenin Of Pleasure ($773,857) by Dragon Again

Fool Me Once ($963,778) by Art Major

Night Pro ($738,432) by Pro Bono Best

Rockin In Heaven ($548,971) by Rock N Roll Heaven

Rockin Ron ($665,988) by Real Desire

Sunfire Blue Chip ($1,181,939) by American Ideal