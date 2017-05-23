Molson Pace post draw complete

London, May 22, 2017 -- The post position draw for the $150,000 Molson Pace, which will be taking place this Friday at The Raceway at the Western Fair District, took place Monday, May 22 at the London, Ontario oval.

The draw results for the Molson Pace appear below.

Post - Horse - Driver

1 - Bit Of A Legend N by Bettor's Delight - Jordan Stratton

2 - Rockin In Heaven by Rock N Roll Heaven - Trevor Henry

3 - Clear Vision by Western Hanover - Brett Miller

4 - Fool Me Once by Art Major - Doug McNair

5 - Evenin Of Pleasure by Dragon Again - Sylvain Filion

6 - Sunfire Blue Chip by American Ideal - Mark MacDonald

7 - Rockin Ron by Real Desire - Matt Kakaley

8 - Night Pro by Pro Bono Best - Bob McClure

The complexion for this year's Molson Pace at The Raceway at the Western Fair District in London certainly changed over the weekend.

Soto, who was an initial starter from Delaware, has been withdrawn due to a minor foot injury that will likely keep him out of action for a week.

Replacing Soto will be Fool Me Once who was to be this year's Also Eligible (A.E.) in the field. The seven-year-old son of Art Major is a 35-time career who is on the verge of millionaire status with more than $963,000 on his card. Owned by Brad Grant of Milton, Ont., the pacer has won three straight at Mohawk including a 1:50.4 victory this past weekend against Preferred company.

Also accepting an invitation to race were the connections of Rockin In Heaven for conditioner Dr. Ian Moore. The son of Rock N Roll Heaven was a top NYSS performer as a sophomore and has already made his mark as a five-year-old with an impressive victory this past Saturday at Mohawk. The 15-time winner has more than $500K banked in his career.

Moore is also no stranger to the signature event as he captured it three straight years with millionaire State Treasurer .

"We are extremely happy with the field we've assembled and we're eagerly looking forward to Friday evening," said assistant manager, Greg Gangle. "The field includes local talent along with some fresh faces. Overall, it's a well-balanced group and should produce not only a great race but a very enticing wagering proposition"

First post for Friday night's 12-race program is 7:05 p.m.

For complete details on Molson Pace night, visit MolsonPace.com.

Greg Blanchard