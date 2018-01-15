Day At The Track

Money Maven held sway in $50,000 Open

11:39 AM 15 Jan 2018 NZDT
Money Maven, harness racing
Money Maven
Darragh Riordan Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, January 14, 2018 — Harness racing favored Money Maven (Yannick Gingras, $5.40) held sway after a long grind Sunday afternoon (Jan. 14th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s $50,000 Open Handicap Trot.

The field of nine went as the first of seven ‘French’ trots, with Money Maven away from third from post position No. 3.

Last week’s off-the-pace winner, Consolidator (Jim Marohn Jr.), left hard here. The lass worked around pole-sitting Cash Me Out (Eric Goodell), laying down early intervals of :28.4 and :57.4.

Money Maven, snapped in a very good effort a week ago, edged from third, with second-tier Tight Lines (Jeff Gregory) second-over. The fave engaged a stubborn Consolidator through a 1:28.2 three-quarters and a 1:57.2 milepost, finally putting the ma’am away early in the lane.

Cash Me Out then slid out after Tight Lines retreated, having dead aim but seemingly hanging late. Money Maven held sway by a neck, getting the mile-and-quarter in 2:28.3. Deep closer Home’n Dry (Matt Kakaley) and Melady’s Monet arrived late for third and fourth, respectively, with Luminosity (George Brennan) settling for the final pay envelope.   

For Money Maven, a 9-year-old Revenue S gelding owned by Kapildeo Singh and trained by Rene Allard, it was his first win in a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta paid $18, with triple returning $66.50.

The season’s first ‘New York, New York Double’ offered a winning combination of 4-Lezendary (Aqueduct’s 3rd race) and 1-Inukchuk Chuck (Yonkers’ 5th race) paid $55 for every correct $1 wager. Total pool was $6,236.  

Frank Drucker

