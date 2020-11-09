Money coming for Copy That

Copy That has come in for some massive support as the excitement builds to tomorrow’s New Zealand Cup at Addington.

The pacer, the first Cup runner for his 75-year-old trainer Ray Green, has drawn one in the big race and punters have been quick to invest, especially after his defeat of key rivals Self Assured and Spankem in the Ashburton Flying Stakes on October 26.

A winner of 14 from 26 the four-year-old is currently at $2.80 and $1.38. The TAB reports that the horse is clearly the best backed, currently accounting for just over 45 per cent of turnover on the race. That’s nearly double any other runner. There are approximately 70 per cent more bets on him than Self Assured and Spankem.

Self Assured is currently the second favourite for trainer-driver Mark Purdon $3 and $1.40 while All Stars stablemate Spankem (Natalie Rasmussen) is at $4.4 and $1.75.

Of the other contenders both Thefixer ($16 - $13) and Classie Brigade ($15 - $16) have been supported on an each way basis, and account for approximately 92 per cent of turnover outside the top three.

A substantial bet ($1250 @ $2.05) has also been placed on Thefixer to finish Top Five.

Other notable bets include :

Race 1 :

11. Humble Ladd ($5 - $4.4) $500 @ $5

Race 2 :

11. Casteldo De Vide ($1.75 - $1.8) $1000 @ $1.8

14. Pembrook’s Destiny ($51) $250 E/W @ $51/$9

Race 7 :

2. Majestic Man ($3.3 - $3) $2000 @ $3.2, $990 @ $3.2

Race 8 :

11. Krug ($3.3 - $3.2) $500 @ $3.3, $400 @ $3.3

Race 12 :

12. Willangus Lad ($17 - $14) $200 @ $17, $100 @ $17

18. Isla Elsie ($16 - $11) $2000 @ $16