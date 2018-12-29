Day At The Track

Money in buying at South Australian sale

05:46 PM 29 Dec 2018 NZDT
Shardonant
Shardonant winning at Strathalbyn on December 17
Shardonant win at Strathalbyn on December 17 showed there is value for money in buying at the South Australian Yearling sale. A harness racing graduate from the 2017 sale, the son of the ill-fated All Speed Hanover, won his second race from just 12 starts, in December at the Southern Raceway in Strathalbyn.

Purchased by Don Lee at the sale for just $7000, Shardonant started eight times as a two-year-old for a win in the SA BOTRA Sales Graduate Pace and two other placings.

Now three, he was placed first up, and then had no luck in an open race at Globe Derby before sitting outside Oohlala Lady at Strathalbyn and proving too strong for that mare in the run home.

Bred by Peter Olds, who offered him and four other yearlings at the 2017 sale. Shardonant, as mentioned is by All Speed Hanover, who only had only 50 foals before his untimely death.

All Speed Hanover, by Cams Card Shark, took out the $700,000 Breeders Crown at Woodbine, beating Sportswriter in a titanic duel on the straight.

Shardonant looks to be in for a bright three-year-old season under the care of Michael Norman.

If you’re after a bargain, the Allwood Stud SA Yearling Sale is the place to be on Sunday February 10. It is “the sale that has something for everyone”.

Catalogues are available from Globe Derby Park, Port Pirie and all other SA country tracks plus interstate venues or call HRSA on (08) 82852899.

 

Gary Newton

SA BOTRA Magazine Editor - Co-Host & Producer Harness Racing Show.

Mobile 0417 026 907

SA Harness.com -

http://saharness.com

