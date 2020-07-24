Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

Somebeachsomewhere is the leading sire of two-year-olds at this time in North America

It is very early days for assessing the harness racing two-year-old Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

Here is the first Leading Money Winning Sires list that we will continue to update each Friday throughout the year.

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 23-jul-2020

SIRE Starters Number of foals Money won

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 55 116 $385,359 SHADOW PLAY 30 91 $351,720 BETTING LINE 54 119 $303,552 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 41 110 $295,710 SWEET LOU 33 84 $288,307 BETTORS DELIGHT 31 121 $282,120 RACING HILL 50 93 $270,310 ALWAYS B MIKI 32 112 $255,098 SPORTSWRITER 45 137 $240,819 WELL SAID 42 71 $220,523 AMERICAN IDEAL 37 113 $202,226 MCARDLE 26 48 $171,128 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 29 102 $160,447 ART MAJOR 31 69 $143,064 ROLL WITH JOE 30 71 $123,471 BIG JIM 7 47 $122,874 SUNSHINE BEACH 31 143 $116,807 CONTROL THE MOMENT 13 44 $97,071 A ROCKNROLL DANCE 18 63 $93,194 PET ROCK 48 83 $88,976

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Harnesslink Media