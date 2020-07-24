Day At The Track

Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

02:00 PM 24 Jul 2020 NZST
Somebeachsomewhere, harness racing
Somebeachsomewhere is the leading sire of two-year-olds at this time in North America

It is very early days for assessing the harness racing two-year-old Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

Here is the first Leading Money Winning Sires list that we will continue to update each Friday throughout the year.

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 23-jul-2020

SIRE                                                   Starters      Number of foals            Money won

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE        55         116         $385,359
SHADOW PLAY               30          91         $351,720
BETTING LINE              54         119         $303,552
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS        41         110         $295,710
SWEET LOU                 33          84         $288,307
BETTORS DELIGHT           31         121         $282,120
RACING HILL               50          93         $270,310
ALWAYS B MIKI             32         112         $255,098
SPORTSWRITER              45         137         $240,819
WELL SAID                 42          71         $220,523
AMERICAN IDEAL            37         113         $202,226
MCARDLE                   26          48         $171,128
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR         29         102         $160,447
ART MAJOR                 31          69         $143,064
ROLL WITH JOE             30          71         $123,471
BIG JIM                    7          47         $122,874
SUNSHINE BEACH            31         143         $116,807
CONTROL THE MOMENT        13          44          $97,071
A ROCKNROLL DANCE         18          63          $93,194
PET ROCK                  48          83          $88,976

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

