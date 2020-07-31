Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

JK Endofanera and Brett Miller capture the 2015 edition of the $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.

It is still early days for assessing the harness racing two-year-old Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

Here is the first Leading Money Winning Sires list that we will continue to update each Friday throughout the year.

A new horse appears on the list this week at place 16 and that is the son of Art Major in JK Endofanera . JK Endofanera has a mark of 1:48.2 and has earnings of over $2 million and is standing in Indiana..

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 31-jul-2020

SIRE Starters Number of foals Money won

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 63 116 $467,663 SHADOW PLAY 31 91 $363,823 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 52 110 $357,840 BETTING LINE 60 119 $351,736 RACING HILL 52 93 $327,773 SWEET LOU 37 84 $324,630 BETTORS DELIGHT 35 121 $302,387 WELL SAID 44 71 $295,842 AMERICAN IDEAL 49 113 $285,612 ALWAYS B MIKI 39 112 $272,680 SPORTSWRITER 49 137 $257,993 MCARDLE 26 48 $256,830 ART MAJOR 33 69 $237,442 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 32 102 $163,859 ROLL WITH JOE 36 71 $158,565 JK ENDOFANERA 39 88 $156,465 PET ROCK 50 83 $154,487 GREAT VINTAGE 2 2 $136,000 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 46 102 $135,551 SUNSHINE BEACH 36 143 $132,969

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

