Day At The Track

Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

03:07 PM 31 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
JK Endofanera, harness
JK Endofanera and Brett Miller capture the 2015 edition of the $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Linscott Photography

It is still early days for assessing the harness racing two-year-old Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

Here is the first Leading Money Winning Sires list that we will continue to update each Friday throughout the year.

A new horse appears on the list this week at place 16 and that is the son of Art Major in JK EndofaneraJK Endofanera has a mark of 1:48.2 and has earnings of over $2 million and is standing in Indiana..

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 31-jul-2020

SIRE                                                   Starters      Number of foals            Money won

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE             63          116           $467,663
SHADOW PLAY                    31           91           $363,823
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS             52          110           $357,840
BETTING LINE                   60          119           $351,736
RACING HILL                    52           93           $327,773
SWEET LOU                      37           84           $324,630
BETTORS DELIGHT                35          121           $302,387
WELL SAID                      44           71           $295,842
AMERICAN IDEAL                 49          113           $285,612
ALWAYS B MIKI                  39          112           $272,680
SPORTSWRITER                   49          137           $257,993
MCARDLE                        26           48           $256,830
ART MAJOR                      33           69           $237,442
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR              32          102           $163,859
ROLL WITH JOE                  36           71           $158,565
JK ENDOFANERA                  39           88           $156,465
PET ROCK                       50           83           $154,487
GREAT VINTAGE                   2            2           $136,000
ALWAYS A VIRGIN                46          102           $135,551
SUNSHINE BEACH                 36          143           $132,969

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hawthorne gets go a head for casino
31-Jul-2020 08:07 AM NZST
Purse increase at Harrahs Hoosier Park
31-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
MSOA announces Collegiate Scholarship winners
31-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Illinois County Fair Stakes recaps
31-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Hambletonian present and future for Miller
31-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
$106,000 NYSS at Tioga Downs
31-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Vernon Downs feature to Jenny Lake
31-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News