Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

Always B Miki has some of the fastest two-year-olds in North America and has improved to 9th on the money winning Sires list this week

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

Again this week we include the list of average earnings of the top 20 stallions that show an interesting comparison.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Captaintreacherous continues to lead the list with two winners of over $100,000. They are his top filly Marsala Hanover 1:52f at $192,435 and his top gelding Chase H Hanover 1:52f at $109,332.

First season sire Always B Miki has increased his standing jumping to 9th on the top twenty list.

Champion sire Bettors Delight already has three $100,000 plus winners, all fillies to boot. They are Bet On Becky 1:50.4 ($150,333, Scarlett Hanover ($125,924) and Best Head West ($108,637).

There is a lot of money up for grabs this week in North America for the two-year-olds with Sire Stake Finals in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.

This coming Saturday at Pocono Downs will feature the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championships that go for $253,000 and the Consolations that go for $50,000 so this week will give these stallions a chance to hit the big time against Captaintreacherous, Somebeachsomewhere and Sweet Lou.

In the Fillies Final for $253,000 there are 3 by Captaintreacherous, 3 by Somebeachsomewhere, 1 by Sweet Lou, 1 by Betting Line and 1 by Always B Miki. In the $50,000 Consolation there are 3 by Captaintreacherous, 2 by Somebeachsomewhere and 1 by Sweet Lou and Western Ideal each. Just the 7 starters.

In the Colts Final for $253,000 there are 3 by Somebeachsomewhere, 2 by Captaintreacherous, 2 by Always B Miki and 2 by Sweet Lou. In the $50,000 Consolation there are 3 by Sweet Lou, 2 by Somebeachsomewhere and 1 by Captaintreacherous, Artspeak and A Rocknroll Dance.

To see the complete program for the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championships click here.

On Sunday at Scioto Downs the Ohio Sire Stakes Championships go for $300,000 each with stallions Well Said, Racing Hill and McArdle well represented..

To see the complete program for the Ohio Sire Stakes Championships click here.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 4th September 2020

SIRE Starters Foals Winners Money won

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 64 110 30 $1,121,860 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 80 116 36 $1,105,424 AMERICAN IDEAL 60 113 27 $839,093 BETTING LINE 74 119 26 $758,521 SHADOW PLAY 38 91 16 $711,768 BETTORS DELIGHT 47 121 14 $708,524 ART MAJOR 40 69 12 $615,643 WELL SAID 47 71 21 $613,547 ALWAYS B MIKI 46 112 15 $602,511 SWEET LOU 41 84 13 $542,592 RACING HILL 53 93 21 $524,262 SPORTSWRITER 66 137 23 $524,246 SUNSHINE BEACH 49 143 14 $513,387 ROLL WITH JOE 47 71 19 $475,201 JK ENDOFANERA 50 88 21 $409,074 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 54 102 27 $385,083 MCARDLE 29 48 9 $378,788 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 46 102 9 $368,907 PET ROCK 51 83 24 $352,379 ROCKIN IMAGE 60 96 22 $266,084

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Leading Sires by Average Earnings - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) 4th September

2018 Starters Average Sire Foals in 2020 Money per Starter ==== ===== ======== ===== ===========

SHADOW PLAY 91 38 $711,768 $18,730 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 110 64 $1,121,860 $17,529 ART MAJOR 69 40 $615,643 $15,391 BETTORS DELIGHT 121 47 $708,524 $15,074 BIG JIM 47 11 $164,094 $14,917 AMERICAN IDEAL 113 60 $839,093 $13,984 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 116 80 $1,105,424 $13,817 SWEET LOU 84 41 $542,592 $13,233 ALWAYS B MIKI 112 46 $602,511 $13,098 MCARDLE 48 29 $378,788 $13,061 WELL SAID 71 47 $613,547 $13,054 MR APPLES 19 13 $163,913 $12,608 BRING ON THE BEACH 15 8 $97,751 $12,218 CONTROL THE MOMENT 44 22 $231,604 $10,527 SUNSHINE BEACH 144 49 $513,387 $10,477 BETTING LINE 119 74 $758,521 $10,250 ROLL WITH JOE 71 47 $475,201 $10,110 RACING HILL 93 53 $524,262 $9,891 WESTERN VINTAGE 17 9 $88,107 $9,789 PANTHER HANOVER 23 7 $65,086 $9,298