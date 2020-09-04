Day At The Track

Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

07:37 PM 04 Sep 2020 NZST
Always B Miki, harness racing
Always B Miki has some of the fastest two-year-olds in North America and has improved to 9th on the money winning Sires list this week

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

Again this week we include the list of average earnings of the top 20 stallions that show an interesting comparison.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Captaintreacherous continues to lead the list with two winners of over $100,000. They are his top filly Marsala Hanover 1:52f at $192,435 and his top gelding Chase H Hanover 1:52f at $109,332.

First season sire Always B Miki has increased his standing jumping to 9th on the top twenty list.

Champion sire Bettors Delight already has three $100,000 plus winners, all fillies to boot. They are Bet On Becky 1:50.4 ($150,333, Scarlett Hanover ($125,924) and Best Head West ($108,637).

There is a lot of money up for grabs this week in North America for the two-year-olds with Sire Stake Finals in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.

This coming Saturday at Pocono Downs will feature the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championships that go for $253,000 and the Consolations that go for $50,000 so this week will give these stallions a chance to hit the big time against Captaintreacherous, Somebeachsomewhere and Sweet Lou.

In the Fillies Final for $253,000 there are 3 by Captaintreacherous, 3 by Somebeachsomewhere, 1 by Sweet Lou, 1 by Betting Line and 1 by Always B Miki. In the $50,000 Consolation there are 3 by Captaintreacherous, 2 by Somebeachsomewhere and 1 by Sweet Lou and Western Ideal each. Just the 7 starters.

In the Colts Final for $253,000 there are 3 by Somebeachsomewhere, 2 by Captaintreacherous, 2 by Always B Miki and 2 by Sweet Lou. In the $50,000 Consolation there are 3 by Sweet Lou, 2 by Somebeachsomewhere and 1 by Captaintreacherous, Artspeak and A Rocknroll Dance.

To see the complete program for the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championships click here.

On Sunday at Scioto Downs the Ohio Sire Stakes Championships go for $300,000 each with stallions Well Said, Racing Hill and McArdle well represented..

To see the complete program for the Ohio Sire Stakes Championships click here.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 4th September 2020

SIRE                                                   Starters      Foals       Winners     Money won

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS             64        110      30     $1,121,860
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE             80        116      36     $1,105,424
AMERICAN IDEAL                 60        113      27       $839,093
BETTING LINE                   74        119      26       $758,521
SHADOW PLAY                    38         91      16       $711,768
BETTORS DELIGHT                47        121      14       $708,524
ART MAJOR                      40         69      12       $615,643
WELL SAID                      47         71      21       $613,547
ALWAYS B MIKI                  46        112      15       $602,511
SWEET LOU                      41         84      13       $542,592
RACING HILL                    53         93      21       $524,262
SPORTSWRITER                   66        137      23       $524,246
SUNSHINE BEACH                 49        143      14       $513,387
ROLL WITH JOE                  47         71      19       $475,201
JK ENDOFANERA                  50         88      21       $409,074
ALWAYS A VIRGIN                54        102      27       $385,083
MCARDLE                        29         48       9       $378,788
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR              46        102       9       $368,907
PET ROCK                       51         83      24       $352,379
ROCKIN IMAGE                   60         96      22       $266,084

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Leading Sires by Average Earnings - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) 4th September

     
                          2018  Starters                   Average
Sire                     Foals   in 2020        Money    per Starter
====                     =====  ========        =====    ===========
SHADOW PLAY                 91        38     $711,768        $18,730
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS         110        64   $1,121,860        $17,529
ART MAJOR                   69        40     $615,643        $15,391
BETTORS DELIGHT            121        47     $708,524        $15,074
BIG JIM                     47        11     $164,094        $14,917
AMERICAN IDEAL             113        60     $839,093        $13,984
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE         116        80   $1,105,424        $13,817
SWEET LOU                   84        41     $542,592        $13,233
ALWAYS B MIKI              112        46     $602,511        $13,098
MCARDLE                     48        29     $378,788        $13,061
WELL SAID                   71        47     $613,547        $13,054
MR APPLES                   19        13     $163,913        $12,608
BRING ON THE BEACH          15         8      $97,751        $12,218
CONTROL THE MOMENT          44        22     $231,604        $10,527
SUNSHINE BEACH             144        49     $513,387        $10,477
BETTING LINE               119        74     $758,521        $10,250
ROLL WITH JOE               71        47     $475,201        $10,110
RACING HILL                 93        53     $524,262         $9,891
WESTERN VINTAGE             17         9      $88,107         $9,789
PANTHER HANOVER             23         7      $65,086         $9,298

Harnesslink Media

