Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

04:52 PM 12 Sep 2020 NZST
Well Said
Well Said the sire of Summer Touch the winner of the $300,000 Sire Stakes Final in Ohio this last week.

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

Again this week we include the list of average earnings of the top 20 stallions that show an interesting comparison.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

A number of big two-year-old races were held this last week in Ohio and Pennsylvania with the Well Said daughter Summer Touch (Real Touch - Real Desire) winning the $300,000 Ohio Sire Stakes Final taking her record to 6 starts for 5 wins and a second with $255,000 in the Bank and the Always B Miki  gelding Southwind Gendry (Gamblers Passion - Cams Card Shark) winning the $253,000 PASS Championship Final taking his record to 6 starts for 4 wins with $217,500 in the bank.

Both of these horses are the top earners for their sire to date.

This coming week we see the New York Sire Stakes Final at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday night go for $225,000 each and that will no doubt boost the sires American Ideal (4), Roll With Joe (4), So Sureal (2) and Art Major (6) who are resident stallions in that State.

For the full card for these finals click here.

In Canada this week we have two divisions of the $86,664 Champlain Stakes for fillies and one division of the $93,759 Champlain Stakes for the colts and geldings.

The statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 11th September 2020

SIRE                                                   Starters      Foals       Winners     Money won

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS             65        110      31     $1,464,487
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE             80        116      39     $1,330,979
BETTORS DELIGHT                            47                121           16              $886,837
AMERICAN IDEAL                 60        113      27       $869,331
SHADOW PLAY                                   39                  91            17              $860,175
ALWAYS B MIKI                                  49                 112           15              $837,905
WELL SAID                      47         71      21       $836,934
BETTING LINE                                    75                 119           29              $814,479
SUNSHINE BEACH                             49                 143           17              $625,411
ART MAJOR                      40         69      12       $622,378
SWEET LOU                                        42                  84           15               $613,835
SPORTSWRITER                                 67                137           24              $603,706
MCARDLE                        30         48      10       $579,477
RACING HILL                    53         93      23       $566,867
JK ENDOFANERA                  52         88      22       $522,929
ROLL WITH JOE                  47         71      19       $483,933
ALWAYS A VIRGIN                58        102      31       $469,243
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR                    46                102           10              $408,698
PET ROCK                       51         83      26       $376,419
ROCKIN IMAGE                   61         96      23       $297,864

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Leading Sires by Average Earnings - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) 11th September

                         2018   Starters                   Average
Sire                     Foals   in 2020        Money    per Starter
====                     =====  ========        =====    ===========
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS         110        65   $1,464,487        $22,530
BRING ON THE BEACH          15         8     $176,514        $22,064
SHADOW PLAY                 91        39     $860,175        $22,055
MCARDLE                     48        30     $579,477        $19,315
BETTORS DELIGHT            121        47     $886,837        $18,868
WELL SAID                   71        47     $836,394        $17,795
ALWAYS B MIKI              112        49     $837,905        $17,100
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE         116        80   $1,330,979        $16,637
BIG JIM                     47        11     $172,940        $15,721
ART MAJOR                   69        40     $622,378        $15,559
SWEET LOU                   84        42     $613,835        $14,615
AMERICAN IDEAL             113        60     $869,331        $14,488
SUNSHINE BEACH             144        49     $625,411        $12,763
MR APPLES                   19        13     $165,638        $12,741
ROCKIN AMADEUS              37        20     $248,121        $12,406
CONTROL THE MOMENT          44        22     $269,612        $12,255
PANTHER HANOVER             23         7      $77,166        $11,023
BETTING LINE               119        75     $814,479        $10,859
RACING HILL                 93        53     $566,867        $10,695
WESTERN VINTAGE             17         9      $94,741        $10,526
$50,000 Excelsior finals held at Tioga
12-Sep-2020 10:09 AM NZST
Another record mile for Unlikeanyother
12-Sep-2020 10:09 AM NZST
Second round Maryland Sire Stakes held
12-Sep-2020 10:09 AM NZST
Track record set in Garden State Trot
12-Sep-2020 08:09 AM NZST
Top bred foals are winners at Harrah's
12-Sep-2020 08:09 AM NZST
Richard Mannon passes at 93
12-Sep-2020 08:09 AM NZST
Co-feature action at The Meadows
12-Sep-2020 08:09 AM NZST
