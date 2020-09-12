Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

Well Said the sire of Summer Touch the winner of the $300,000 Sire Stakes Final in Ohio this last week.

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

Again this week we include the list of average earnings of the top 20 stallions that show an interesting comparison.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

A number of big two-year-old races were held this last week in Ohio and Pennsylvania with the Well Said daughter Summer Touch (Real Touch - Real Desire) winning the $300,000 Ohio Sire Stakes Final taking her record to 6 starts for 5 wins and a second with $255,000 in the Bank and the Always B Miki gelding Southwind Gendry (Gamblers Passion - Cams Card Shark) winning the $253,000 PASS Championship Final taking his record to 6 starts for 4 wins with $217,500 in the bank.

Both of these horses are the top earners for their sire to date.

This coming week we see the New York Sire Stakes Final at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday night go for $225,000 each and that will no doubt boost the sires American Ideal (4), Roll With Joe (4), So Sureal (2) and Art Major (6) who are resident stallions in that State.

For the full card for these finals click here.

In Canada this week we have two divisions of the $86,664 Champlain Stakes for fillies and one division of the $93,759 Champlain Stakes for the colts and geldings.

The statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 11th September 2020

SIRE Starters Foals Winners Money won

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 65 110 31 $1,464,487 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 80 116 39 $1,330,979 BETTORS DELIGHT 47 121 16 $886,837 AMERICAN IDEAL 60 113 27 $869,331 SHADOW PLAY 39 91 17 $860,175 ALWAYS B MIKI 49 112 15 $837,905 WELL SAID 47 71 21 $836,934 BETTING LINE 75 119 29 $814,479 SUNSHINE BEACH 49 143 17 $625,411 ART MAJOR 40 69 12 $622,378 SWEET LOU 42 84 15 $613,835 SPORTSWRITER 67 137 24 $603,706 MCARDLE 30 48 10 $579,477 RACING HILL 53 93 23 $566,867 JK ENDOFANERA 52 88 22 $522,929 ROLL WITH JOE 47 71 19 $483,933 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 58 102 31 $469,243 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 46 102 10 $408,698 PET ROCK 51 83 26 $376,419 ROCKIN IMAGE 61 96 23 $297,864

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Leading Sires by Average Earnings - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) 11th September

2018 Starters Average Sire Foals in 2020 Money per Starter ==== ===== ======== ===== =========== CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 110 65 $1,464,487 $22,530 BRING ON THE BEACH 15 8 $176,514 $22,064 SHADOW PLAY 91 39 $860,175 $22,055 MCARDLE 48 30 $579,477 $19,315 BETTORS DELIGHT 121 47 $886,837 $18,868 WELL SAID 71 47 $836,394 $17,795 ALWAYS B MIKI 112 49 $837,905 $17,100 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 116 80 $1,330,979 $16,637 BIG JIM 47 11 $172,940 $15,721 ART MAJOR 69 40 $622,378 $15,559 SWEET LOU 84 42 $613,835 $14,615 AMERICAN IDEAL 113 60 $869,331 $14,488 SUNSHINE BEACH 144 49 $625,411 $12,763 MR APPLES 19 13 $165,638 $12,741 ROCKIN AMADEUS 37 20 $248,121 $12,406 CONTROL THE MOMENT 44 22 $269,612 $12,255 PANTHER HANOVER 23 7 $77,166 $11,023 BETTING LINE 119 75 $814,479 $10,859 RACING HILL 93 53 $566,867 $10,695 WESTERN VINTAGE 17 9 $94,741 $10,526