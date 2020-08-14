Day At The Track

Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

02:52 PM 14 Aug 2020 NZST
Somebeachsomewhere, harness racing
Somebeachsomewhere

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

This week we see Well Said, Betting Line and Sweet Lou slowly climbing the list towards the top of the list.

Somebeachsomewhere and his great son Captaintreacherous lead the list of money winning two-year-olds with five months left of the 2020 racing season in North America.

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 7th August 2020

SIRE                                                   Starters      Foals       Winners     Money won

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE             74       116      25        $695,548
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS             59       110      17        $604,885
AMERICAN IDEAL                 52       113      21        $527,815
WELL SAID                      46        71      21        $487,035
BETTING LINE                   68       119      16        $465,876
SWEET LOU                      40        84      12        $454,640
SHADOW PLAY                    37        91      13        $427,375
RACING HILL                    52        93      13        $423,250
BETTORS DELIGHT                40       121      10        $417,643
SPORTSWRITER                   54       137      18        $385,746
ART MAJOR                      37        69      11        $380,501
ALWAYS B MIKI                  41       112      13        $376,781
MCARDLE                        26        48       9        $322,089
SUNSHINE BEACH                 45       143       9        $297,236
ROLL WITH JOE                  40        71      14        $276,169
PET ROCK                       50        83      19        $273,618
JK ENDOFANERA                  46        88      17        $272,544
ALWAYS A VIRGIN                53       102      20        $269,598
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR              39       102       5        $224,360
ROCKIN IMAGE                   55        96      16        $179,851

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Includes Video
