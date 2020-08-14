Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

This week we see Well Said , Betting Line and Sweet Lou slowly climbing the list towards the top of the list.

Somebeachsomewhere and his great son Captaintreacherous lead the list of money winning two-year-olds with five months left of the 2020 racing season in North America.

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 7th August 2020

SIRE Starters Foals Winners Money won

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 74 116 25 $695,548 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 59 110 17 $604,885 AMERICAN IDEAL 52 113 21 $527,815 WELL SAID 46 71 21 $487,035 BETTING LINE 68 119 16 $465,876 SWEET LOU 40 84 12 $454,640 SHADOW PLAY 37 91 13 $427,375 RACING HILL 52 93 13 $423,250 BETTORS DELIGHT 40 121 10 $417,643 SPORTSWRITER 54 137 18 $385,746 ART MAJOR 37 69 11 $380,501 ALWAYS B MIKI 41 112 13 $376,781 MCARDLE 26 48 9 $322,089 SUNSHINE BEACH 45 143 9 $297,236 ROLL WITH JOE 40 71 14 $276,169 PET ROCK 50 83 19 $273,618 JK ENDOFANERA 46 88 17 $272,544 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 53 102 20 $269,598 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 39 102 5 $224,360 ROCKIN IMAGE 55 96 16 $179,851

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Harnesslink Media