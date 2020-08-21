Day At The Track

Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

04:29 PM 21 Aug 2020 NZST
So Surreal, harness racing
So Surreal “I love this colt and truly thought the sky was the limit on his speed and talent. I was crushed to hear he got hurt. He had the ability to be the top colt in 2014 in the 3-year-old game.” — Tim Tetrick
Cameo Hills Photo

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

Somebeachsomewhere and his great son Captaintreacherous still lead the list of money winning two-year-olds with just over four months left of the 2020 racing season in North America.

A lightly raced son of champion sire Somebeachsomewhere in So Surreal made the top 20 list this week for the first time. He is from the Sweetheart winner and top stakes filly Must See p,2,1:52 ($487,122) and half-brother to the brilliant racehorse and top young stallion Well Said p,3,1:47.s ($2,569,342).

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 21st August 2020

SIRE                                                   Starters      Foals       Winners     Money won

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE             78        116      29     $839,013
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS             63        110      23     $761,525
AMERICAN IDEAL                 56        113      23     $703,837
BETTING LINE                   72        119      22     $584,782
WELL SAID                      47         71      21     $572,120
BETTORS DELIGHT                42        121      12     $555,431
ART MAJOR                      37         69      12     $501,235
SWEET LOU                      41         84      13     $487,424
SHADOW PLAY                    38         91      13     $485,658
RACING HILL                    52         93      18     $481,005
ALWAYS B MIKI                  45        112      13     $463,120
SPORTSWRITER                   58        137      21     $451,311
SUNSHINE BEACH                 46        143      11     $352,869
MCARDLE                        28         48       9     $348,761
ROLL WITH JOE                  42         71      15     $346,374
PET ROCK                       50         83      22     $305,501
JK ENDOFANERA                  48         88      18     $301,489
ALWAYS A VIRGIN                53        102      23     $295,647
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR              41        102       6     $274,832
SO SURREAL                     31         57      11     $215,740

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Harnesslink Media

