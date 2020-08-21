Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

So Surreal “I love this colt and truly thought the sky was the limit on his speed and talent. I was crushed to hear he got hurt. He had the ability to be the top colt in 2014 in the 3-year-old game.” — Tim Tetrick

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

Somebeachsomewhere and his great son Captaintreacherous still lead the list of money winning two-year-olds with just over four months left of the 2020 racing season in North America.

A lightly raced son of champion sire Somebeachsomewhere in So Surreal made the top 20 list this week for the first time. He is from the Sweetheart winner and top stakes filly Must See p,2,1:52 ($487,122) and half-brother to the brilliant racehorse and top young stallion Well Said p,3,1:47.s ($2,569,342).

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 21st August 2020

SIRE Starters Foals Winners Money won

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 78 116 29 $839,013 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 63 110 23 $761,525 AMERICAN IDEAL 56 113 23 $703,837 BETTING LINE 72 119 22 $584,782 WELL SAID 47 71 21 $572,120 BETTORS DELIGHT 42 121 12 $555,431 ART MAJOR 37 69 12 $501,235 SWEET LOU 41 84 13 $487,424 SHADOW PLAY 38 91 13 $485,658 RACING HILL 52 93 18 $481,005 ALWAYS B MIKI 45 112 13 $463,120 SPORTSWRITER 58 137 21 $451,311 SUNSHINE BEACH 46 143 11 $352,869 MCARDLE 28 48 9 $348,761 ROLL WITH JOE 42 71 15 $346,374 PET ROCK 50 83 22 $305,501 JK ENDOFANERA 48 88 18 $301,489 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 53 102 23 $295,647 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 41 102 6 $274,832 SO SURREAL 31 57 11 $215,740

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

