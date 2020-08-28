Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

This week we include the list of average earnings of the top 20 stallions that show an interesting comparison.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

Captaintreacherous makes the top this week with his father Somebeachsomewhere close behind.

Worthy mention this week is Always B Miki who has sired the fastest two-year-old this year in Perfect Sting (From Shebestingin 1:47 by Bettors Delight ) who is now unbeaten in four starts, his most recent at The Red Mile in a $40,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes race in 1:49.2.

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 28th August 2020

SIRE Starters Foals Winners Money won

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 63 110 28 $992,693 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 79 116 34 $984,544 AMERICAN IDEAL 57 113 26 $756,462 BETTING LINE 73 119 24 $650,469 SHADOW PLAY 38 91 15 $638,869 BETTORS DELIGHT 43 121 12 $601,737 WELL SAID 47 71 21 $596,998 ART MAJOR 39 69 12 $559,002 SWEET LOU 41 84 13 $516,449 ALWAYS B MIKI 46 112 15 $513,260 RACING HILL 52 93 19 $503,930 SPORTSWRITER 63 137 22 $481,271 ROLL WITH JOE 44 71 17 $451,954 SUNSHINE BEACH 48 143 14 $426,381 MCARDLE 29 48 9 $372,492 JK ENDOFANERA 50 88 21 $339,089 PET ROCK 51 83 23 $335,536 ALWAYS A VIRGIN 54 102 25 $319,730 BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 42 102 6 $302,416 SO SURREAL 31 57 11 $236,567

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Leading Sires by Average Earnings - 2 Year Old Pace (2020)

Sire 2018 Foals Starters in 2020 Money Average per Starter ==== ===== ======== ===== =========== SHADOW PLAY 91 38 $638,869 $16,812 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 110 63 $992,693 $15,757 BIG JIM 47 10 $156,594 $15,659 ART MAJOR 69 39 $559,002 $14,333 BETTORS DELIGHT 121 43 $601,737 $13,993 AMERICAN IDEAL 113 57 $756,462 $13,271 MR APPLES 19 12 $158,086 $13,173 MCARDLE 48 29 $372,492 $12,844 WELL SAID 71 47 $596,998 $12,702 SWEET LOU 84 41 $516,449 $12,596 SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 116 79 $984,544 $12,462 BRING ON THE BEACH 15 8 $97,598 $12,199 ALWAYS B MIKI 112 46 $513,260 $11,157 CONTROL THE MOMENT 44 18 $187,807 $10,433 ROLL WITH JOE 71 44 $451,954 $10,271 WESTERN VINTAGE 17 9 $87,303 $9,700 RACING HILL 93 52 $503,930 $9,690 BETTING LINE 119 73 $650,469 $8,910 SUNSHINE BEACH 144 48 $426,381 $8,882 ROCKIN AMADEUS 37 20 $160,931 $8,046

