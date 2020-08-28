Day At The Track

Money winning 2yo Sires in North America

09:18 PM 28 Aug 2020 NZST
Captaintreacherous, harness racing
Captaintreacherous becomes the leading stallion of money winning two-year-olds in 2020

Here is the latest harness racing two-year-old money winning Sires list in North America and at Harnesslink we will keep you up to date every Friday, New Zealand and Australian time with the actual statistics.

This week we include the list of average earnings of the top 20 stallions that show an interesting comparison.

For breeders down under this is an important time for deciding on what stallion they need to breed their mare to this coming season.

The new first season sires are well on their way to giving some indication of what chance they have of competing with the established sires.

From a breeders point of view they need the facts rather than the bluster from the Stallion Owners as to what they breed to this coming season is going to impact their financial situation in three years time.

Captaintreacherous makes the top this week with his father Somebeachsomewhere close behind.

Worthy mention this week is Always B Miki who has sired the fastest two-year-old this year in Perfect Sting (From Shebestingin 1:47 by Bettors Delight) who is now unbeaten in four starts, his most recent at The Red Mile in a $40,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes race in 1:49.2.

These statistics are freely available on the Standardbred Canada site daily.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 2 Year Old Pace (2020) - 28th August 2020

SIRE                                                   Starters      Foals       Winners     Money won

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS             63       110       28      $992,693
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE             79       116       34      $984,544
AMERICAN IDEAL                 57       113       26      $756,462
BETTING LINE                   73       119       24      $650,469
SHADOW PLAY                    38        91       15      $638,869
BETTORS DELIGHT                43       121       12      $601,737
WELL SAID                      47        71       21      $596,998
ART MAJOR                      39        69       12      $559,002
SWEET LOU                      41        84       13      $516,449
ALWAYS B MIKI                  46       112       15      $513,260
RACING HILL                    52        93       19      $503,930
SPORTSWRITER                   63       137       22      $481,271
ROLL WITH JOE                  44        71       17      $451,954
SUNSHINE BEACH                 48       143       14      $426,381
MCARDLE                        29        48        9      $372,492
JK ENDOFANERA                  50        88       21      $339,089
PET ROCK                       51        83       23      $335,536
ALWAYS A VIRGIN                54       102       25      $319,730
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR              42       102        6      $302,416
SO SURREAL                     31        57       11      $236,567

It is important to note that five of the stallions listed in bold type stand in the state of Pennsylvania, probably the toughest of all competing states standing stallions in North America.

The stallions in italics above are stallions standing in Canada where they have no stallion limits.

Leading Sires by Average Earnings - 2 Year Old Pace (2020)

 

Sire                 2018 Foals Starters in 2020    Money     Average per Starter
====                     =====     ========        =====      ===========
SHADOW PLAY                 91        38         $638,869        $16,812
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS         110        63         $992,693        $15,757
BIG JIM                     47        10         $156,594        $15,659
ART MAJOR                   69        39         $559,002        $14,333
BETTORS DELIGHT            121        43         $601,737        $13,993
AMERICAN IDEAL             113        57         $756,462        $13,271
MR APPLES                   19        12         $158,086        $13,173
MCARDLE                     48        29         $372,492        $12,844
WELL SAID                   71        47         $596,998        $12,702
SWEET LOU                   84        41         $516,449        $12,596
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE         116        79         $984,544        $12,462
BRING ON THE BEACH          15         8          $97,598        $12,199
ALWAYS B MIKI              112        46         $513,260        $11,157
CONTROL THE MOMENT          44        18         $187,807        $10,433
ROLL WITH JOE               71        44         $451,954        $10,271
WESTERN VINTAGE             17         9          $87,303         $9,700
RACING HILL                 93        52         $503,930         $9,690
BETTING LINE               119        73         $650,469         $8,910
SUNSHINE BEACH             144        48         $426,381         $8,882
ROCKIN AMADEUS              37        20         $160,931         $8,046

Harnesslink Media

