Moni Viking wins Aby Stora Pris

Moni Viking also won the Åby Grand Prize for Björn Goop.

August 8, 2020 - The 3.1/1 odds Moni Viking (7m Maharajah -Jeunesse Doree- Coktail Jet ) rallied boldly to win the harness racing Gr. I International Aby Stora Pris (purse 3,580,000SEK total purse with 2,000,000SEK to the winner, 3140 meters autostart, 12 starters).

Bjorn Goop trains and drove the winner for Jan Lyng of Norway as he won for the sixth time in nine 2020 starts and 13th career win in 43 appearances now for life earnings of 5,894,440SEK.

Who’s Who (6m Maharajah -Reality Pride- From Above ) was second with Orjan Kihlstrom up for trainer Pasi Aikio.

Third was Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi -Sybaris Hanover- Cantab Hall ) with Johan Untersteiner at the lines.

Race time was 1.12.4kr with quick later speed.

The time at the 2000 meter post was 1.13.7kr. Cokstile and Pacific Face finished fourth and fifth.

Moni Viking

Earlier in the day was the Regnar Thorngrens (220,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart) with a rallying victory to Aramis Bar (4m Napoleon Bar -Guendalina Bar- Bon Vivant ) with trainer Bjorn Goop at the lines for owner Forspro AB.

This was his third 2020 win in six outings and 10th in a 21 race career.

Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa -La Vici- Orlando Vici ) held gamely from his front trotting duty to be second for trainer/driver Robert Bergh.

Third was Galantis (4m Zola Bokoi ) with Johan Untersteiner up.

Aramis Bar

The Bertil Knutssons Minne (STL Diamantstoet Final, 220,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters voltstart) saw Argbiggan (5f Maharajah -Kemp’s Emilie- Enjoy Lavec ) score in 1.12.5kr with trainer Rickard Svanstedt up.

This was the third 2020 victory in 11 starts for the Lennart Johansson owned mare.

Divine (8f Dream Vacation -Barbie Do- Ken Warkentin ) was next for Erik Adielsson and third was Princess Kloster (4f Classic Photo -Perfekta Kloster- Carmody Lobell ) for Peter Untersteiner.

The winner and third mares overcame 20-meter handicaps.

Arbiggan

Vagabond Bi (6g Varenne -Felicity Bi- Toss Out ) took the STL Bronze Final (purse to winner 220,000SEK, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) clocked in 1.10.8kr with Ulf Ohlsson up for trainer David Persson and owner Stall Skaven HG.

Off at 5.5/1 the winner recorded his 14th career victory in 56 starts.

Adde SH (5g Nu Pagadi -Fast Allegro- Fast Photo ) took second for Peter Untersteiner and Twigs Ceasar (8g Muscle Mass -Twigs Goldie- Texas ) took third for Bjorn Goop, also the trainer.

Vagabond Bi

The STL Silver Final (250,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) saw Pastor Power (6g Pastor Stephen -Tobina Pazzione- JR Broline ) win in 1.11.9kr for trainer/driver Peter Untersteiner.

He was off at 9.2/1 odds and he won for the 11th time in 42 career starts, Zap di Girifalco (5m Dream Vacation -Bea di Girifalco- Waikiki Beach ) was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop with the third check earned by Man At Work (7g Ken Warkentin -Illustre November- Viking Kronos ) for Orjan Kihlstrom.

Pastor Power

Several other interesting winners today included Stoletheshow (5m Dream Vacation -Abba Hall- Garland Lobell ) in the Linsons Stora Sprinterpris (purse 220,000SEK first prize, 1640 meters autostart) for Rikard N. Skoglund timed in 1.10.6kr and off at 5.7/1.

Staro Leonardo (6g Make It Happen ) was second for Peter Ingves.

The Aby Stora Trearingspris (three year olds, purse 125,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, nine starters) went to 16.5/1 Hopeusteponalego (3m Donato Hanover -Gliding Phoebe- Yankee Glide ) for Orjan Kihlstrom timed n 1.13.4kr.

Stall Courant AB owns this one.

The Klass II Final (220,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to 1.12,4kr timed and 3.1/1 odds Newport Beach (5m Ready Cash -Sugarbush Hanover- Andover Hall ) for driver Peter Ingves and trainer Josef Franzi.

Gunter Herz owns the winner that now has six 2020 wins in seven starts and 10 career victories in 13 outings.

At the start of this exceptional program was the Aby Stora Monte Prix 2020 (125,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters) and post 10 Rajesh Face (7g Raja Mirchi -Nippy Girl- Ginger Somolli ) scored easily in a new SWE record 1.10.1kr (mile 1:52.4F).

Rajesh Face

Thomas H. Hicks




