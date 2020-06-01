Day At The Track

Impressive winner of Harper Hanovers at Solvalla

05:10 AM 01 Jun 2020 NZST
Moni Viking, harness racing
Moni Viking and Björn Goop after the victory in Harper Hanover's race
Travnet Photo

May 30, 2020 - The 1.3/1 favorite Moni Viking (7m Maharajah-Juenesse Dures) circle the field from post 15 in the last lap and drew off for a 1.11.9kr times score in the harness racing features Harper Hanovers (purse 95,023€, 3140 meters distance handicap, 15 starters).

This was the fifth consecutive victory for Moni Viking that is owned by Jan Lyng and now trained and reined by Bjorn Goop.

8.5/1 Ivory di Quattro (5m Love You-Outlook Kronos) was a game second with Par Lennartsson up for trainer Robert Bergh.

2.4/1 Ble du Gers (9g Quinoa du Gers-Moorea) followed the winner from post 13 but lost contact in the lane.

Jos Verbeeck handled this one for owner J.M. Rancoule and trainer Frode Hamre.

Moni Viking

Other top flight Solvalla action saw 4/10 favorite Double Exposure (7f Donato Hanover-KD Girl) take the Lady Snarts (purse 48,275€, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters) timed in 1.09.9kr, a three length winner for reinsman Orjan Kihlstom and the Daniel Reden/Stall Zet team.

10/1 Mellby Free (6f Muscle Hill-Mellby Ticket) was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop.

Third home was 26/1 Unique Juni (7f Uptown Yankee-Staro Unique) for trainer/driver Jorgen Westholm.

The V75 Silver Finale (purse 48,275€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) brought a 1.11.0kr clocked victory for 14/1 Man At Work (7g Ken Warkentin-Illustre November) with Jorma Kontio up for trainer Timo Nurmos and Stall Syrehn.

4/1 Vincero Gar (6g SJs Photo-Lady Killer Gar) took second for Bjorn Goop, with third to 13/1 Island Life (9g Pine Chip-Gossip) with Per Lennartsson up for trainer Robert Bergh.

This program set the stage for Elitloppet 2020 on Sunday with a local 3:00pm start time.

A record online audience is expected as at least 18 nations are taking the race signal.

Thomas H. Hicks

 
