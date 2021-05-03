Moni Viking wins at Orebro, Sweden

Moni Viking (8m Maharajah - Jeunesse Doree-Coktail Jet) returned from a good winter season in France to win today’s Orebro International Stayerlopp (400,000SEK first money, 3140 meters distance handicap) timed in 1.13.6kr.

Bjorn Goop teamed the winner that overcame a 40-meter handicap to post the victory for owner/trainer/breeder Jan Lyng. He was off at 2.1/1 odds and recorded his second 2021 victory in seven starts, and his 15th career win in 54 outings. His earnings now is 7.323,348SEK. The winner’s fifth dam is Yankee Sweetheart ( Florican - Yankee Maid-Volomite-Elizabeth, Elizabeth the dam of Greyhound/

Moni Viking

Chasing Moni Viking was second finishing Ivory di Quattro (6m Love You - Outlook Kronos - Cantab Hall ) off at 6.7/1 odds with Rikard N. Skoglund up for trainer Robert Bergh. Third was 8.4/1 Algot Zonett (8g Maharfajah - Hiulda Zonett - Spotlite Lobell ) for trainer/driver Daniel Wajersten.

On the same card was the Hakan Lillis Olssons, a Paralympiatravet qualifier, for 150,000SEK first prize. The distance was 16509 meters autostart and 30/1 Dragster (9g Micro Mestg - Timber Marie - Dahir de Prelong ) prevailed. Trainer Roger Malmqvist teamed the 1.10.4kr timed winner that won his 17th in 79 career starts, now for 2,297,627SEK earned. This was Dragster’s first 2021 win in three appearances.

The 3.2/1 Sorbet (10m Super Photo Kosmos - Altar Bound - Supergill ) was second for Orjan Kihlstrom and the Stall Zet/Daniel Reden team. The 19/1 odds Harann Boko (7g Maharajah - Zilan Boko - Muscles Yankee) was third for Conrad Lugauer.

Dragster

Dragster’s pedigree follows:

Ahead in Northern Europe is the Finlandia Ajo on May 9th at Vermo Helsinki. That group includes Click Bait, Dear Friend, Grainfield Aiden, Hickothepooh, Le Gros Bill, Milliondollarrhyme, Ubertino Grif and Zarenne Fas, a Jerry Riordan trainee.

The Elitloppet 2021 invitees now include Dorgos de Guez, Aetos Kronos. Don Fanucci Zet, Vivid Wise As and Ecurie D.

ATG, Orebro. Elitloppet files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



