Monica Krist trainee $31,600 Series Final

There were two series finals which served as harness racing co-features on Saturday night at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The J P Morel Memorial Pacing Series final went for a purse of $31,600 for young colts and geldings and was won by heavily favored In A Single Bound ( Roll With Joe ).

The Monica Krist-trained three year old set a lifetime mark of 1:52.4 in leg one of the series two weeks ago but was a beaten odds-on favorite in the prep for the final which took place last weekend.

On Saturday night, Billy Dobson put the 2-5 public choice on the engine and the sophomore standout never looked back before drawing away to win by more than five lengths in 1:53.1 over a sloppy Spa oval. American Wiggle (Stephane Bouchard), who upset In A Single Bound last week, was the runner up to him in Saturday's final while Beckarama (Mark Beckwith) earned the show spot.

In A Single Bound became the fifth winner of the J P Memorial Pacing Series which started in 2013.

Nashurallability ( Ameripan Gigolo ) moved her record to four-for-four for trainer Joe De Carlo and driver Chris Long as she completed the sweep of the Virginia O'Brien Memorial Pacing Series on Saturday night.

The race's overwhelming favorite at odds of 1-9, Nashurallability never had an anxious moment as she wired the group of fillies and mares who took part in the $31,500 final in a career best-matching 1:54.3 over the sloppy track. Sweet You (Bruce Aldrich Jr) was the runner-up while Constant Factor (Jay Randall) came on to finish third.

The four year old mare added her name to the short list of winners of the O'Brien memorial which now consists of Karla Art, Shesnobeachboy and Nashurallability.

Live racing continues at Saratoga on Sunday afternoon with a matinee beginning at 12:15pm.

Mike Sardella