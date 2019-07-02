Monique now cooking up a storm on the track

Despite growing up surrounded by harness racing and horses, effervescent Kilmore horsewoman Monique Burnett harbored dreams of one day being a chef.

But last week at Mildura, the 25-year-old had the right recipe to post her first-ever treble, being successful with stable representatives from the Bendigo team of Glenn Douglas and prominent owner Eric Anderson.

"Probably most people presumed that with mum (Rita) right into the horses as well as my uncles and aunties, that I would follow suit. But when I was younger and still at school, I was keen on becoming a chef," Burnett said.

"I actually got a job as a waitress which I was hoping would be a kind of pathway to my chef ambitions. We'd cater for weddings and other functions, but the more I learnt about being a chef, the more it really scared me!" she said.

Burnett spent two years working at Kilmore Trackside, a huge modern entertainment complex on the western edge of the Kilmore racecourse.

"I enjoyed my time there, it was fun. But the lure of the horses won out and in the end I chose driving horses. I started driving for mum when I was about 17 - which didn't begin all that well as I finished out the back at my first drive!"

However, it wasn't long before the enthusiastic teenager landed her first winner at Kilmore with Ticket Time, trained by her aunt Julie Mifsud.

That was back on April 8, 2010 at their home track. Ticket Time was a grand old campaigner of his era in 2004-2012, winning 23 and being placed 29 times for $111,000.

Click here for a race replay

Fast forward and Monique is now closing in on a special milestone; that is, driving the 200th winner of her career.

Her Mildura treble helped speed up the process, being successful with Elegant Jewel ( Mach Three -Hilarious Jewel ( Artsplace ); The Cobblers Piece ( Art Official -Stihletto ( Fake Left ) and Euston Flyer ( Gotta Go Cullect -Second Best Friend ( Albert Albert ).

"I've had a few doubles. One day at Horsham I drove two winners that were at over 20/1 and later I was on the favorite - but of course you know the end of the story, I got beaten. That was my only other big chance to get three," Burnett said.

"I'm lucky that I'm the second-string driver for Glenn and Eric because that keeps me busy and gives me some good opportunities. Mum looks after me a bit, along with the Mifsuds, Glen Sharpe, of Bendigo, and some other smaller, hobby stables."

Eric Anderson and Monique Burnett

Burnett's day kicks off at 4am as, in her words "I'm the go to person" at the Kyneton thoroughbred stables of in-form trainer George Osborne.

"It's a 40-minute drive, but I love what I do over there. I'm usually at the Osborne stable for five or six days a week, but they're fantastic because they allow me to work around my harness racing commitments," she said.

"On my days off it's usually helping mum prepare yearlings or I love taking my thoroughbred show horse to compete at events at places like Croydon and Burrumbeet.

"Most afternoons I try and squeeze in a one- or two-hour nap - but that depends on where the meetings are that I'm booked to drive.

"It does get a little bit hectic, but without the help of mainly mum, and also my boyfriend, who's now my fiance, Josh (Duggan), it wouldn't be possible."

Duggan, 26, a highly talented reinsman, who has been with the Chris Alford stable for 10 years, recently popped the question to Monique while on holidays. They become engaged on June 5 and a wedding date has been set for November 15 next year.

While Duggan may have ambitions to perhaps train a team himself one day, Burnett is adamant she will stick with the yearlings.

"It can be stressful, but it's good stress if there's such a thing. I just love it when the owners come and see what I've achieved. It's the end result, I guess, because most have never been handled before coming to us," she said.

And as for a favorite horse and track? Burnett is quick to nominate Kotare Mahdi, who she has partnered to win eight races, including an MO race at Melton. Her favorite track at the moment is of course Mildura, the venue of her recent treble.

However, for the record, Duggan has "bragging rights" over Burnett this season. From 454 drives, he has 42 wins (4 metro) and 115 places for $353,000. Burnett, with a win yesterday, goes to 16 and 70 places from 342 outings, for $195,000.

"Josh always gets more drives than I do - but he's pretty good at it!" Burnett conceded.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

P 0498 490 672

E hello@newsalertpr.com.au

W www.newsalertpr.com.au



