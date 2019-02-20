Montana Park pays $170,000 for yearlings

Queensland’s Montana Park paid $170,000 for two colts and two fillies at the New Zealand Bloodstock Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka south of Auckland on Monday.

It was the first time NZBS had conducted the Sales after taking over from long-time Sales hosts – Wrightson Pyne Gould Guiness’, and they were delighted with what they termed a “strong sale”.

So was Fernvale trainer, Darrel Graham.

“It was a good sale and we are pleased with what we bought. We didn’t go there with any one or two horses in mind, but we are delighted with what we picked up,” said Graham.

Graham who has worked for the Maleny-based Stud Farm for just over two decades, travelled to Auckland with proprietor, Dean Shannon, last Saturday and they returned on Tuesday.

Montana Park now owns:

Lot 123: A Somebeachsomewhere – Carabella (Bettor’s Delight) bay colt named Jersey Boy, who was sold by Dancingonmoonlight Farm in Kaiapoi for $62,500

Lot 3: A Sweet Lou - Emeli Maguire (Rocknroll Hanover) bay filly named Divine Miss Em, who was sold by Woodlands Stud in Clevedon for $37,500.

Lot 102: A Bettor’s Delight – Uptown Attitude (Christian Cullen) brown filly sold by Hollis and Robertson Equine Serves in Pukekohe for $35,000.

Lot 32: A Bettor’s Delight - Good On Top (Art Major) bay colt, who was sold by Hollis and Robertson Equine Services in Pukekohe for $35,000.

“We’ve bought some nice ones over the years and really enjoy coming to New Zealand to try and pick up a bit of quality. It seems to have worked in the past,” Graham said.

Montana Park has indeed purchased some nice babies from New Zealand yearling sales over the years.

“There’s been a few who have gone on to do well and we are hoping the 2019 yearlings can do the same,” said Graham.

Included in some of their purchases in recent years Montana Park paid $93,000 for Star Of Montana two years ago; $40,000 for Belle Of Montana also in 2017; $18,000 of Lanercost in 2008; and $6,000 for Courageous Annie in 2009.

‘We’ve had a few Group winners over the years who have gone on to do very well and make some nice money. Belle Of Montana for example is the leading 3-year-old filly in New Zealand having won five of her six starts, including a Group One for Barry Purdon," he said.

"I'm not sure if she will be coming over here for our Winter Carnival because she has a few big races to get through before then like the Oaks and the Jewels.

"Star Of Montana is here now and will more than likely take part in the Winter Carnival. Hopefully Belle Of Montana will too but Dean owns her and he will make his mind up regarding that a bit later in the season."

Meanwhile 13 yearlings were sold for $100,000 or more yesterday, topped by the $190,000 for Lot 18, an Art Major colt from Goodlookinggirl - a half-sister to top mare Elle Mac.

Named Billion Dollar Boy, the colt was bought by "dual-coder" Graeme Rogerson from Breckon Farms in the Waikato.



by Duane Ranger

for Racing Queensland