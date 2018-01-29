Two Groupe Monte events at Vinvennes

January 28, 2018 - Today’s Prix d’Amerique Vincennes program offered three good monte contests, two groupe events and an apprentice jockey race to end the harness racing card.

The Prix Camille Blaisot (Gr. II monte, purse €120,000, 285 meters) began racing action this day and it went to Dexter Fromentro (5m Qwerty -Princesse d’Ombree) with Camille Levesque aboard for trainer Thomas and owner Pierre Levesque. Race time was 1.14.4kr. Darhley du Rib (5f Ganymede -Quille Castelets) with J.L.Cl. Dersoir in the irons was second, that one a Joel Hallais trainee that Ecurie Rib owns. Dayana Berry (5f Scipion Goutier -Ider du Corte) landed third for J.Y. Ricart and owner/trainer J-M Bazire. The winning jockey attacked past the midway point, gained the front and held gamely at the line.

The Gr. II monte Prix Jacques Andrieu (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, Internationale) showcased Arlington Dream (8g Ready Cash -Ialla Clairchamp) as he came from last and a 25 meter penalty to bury the opposition once again, scoring in 1.12.7kr, with Yoann Lebourgeois up. Philippe Allaire trains for Frederic Sauque as 3/5 favoritre Arlington Dream recorded his 17 career win now for €757,800 earned. He bested Vrai Voyou (9g Gazouillis -Oranginette) with Adrien Lamy in the irons for trainer P.E. Mary off at 8.1/1, and third finishing 19/1 Ariane de Caponet (8f One du Rib -Noya de Joudes) with Matthieu Abrivard up. Fractions were rated except the mid-race portion when Arlington Dream powered wide to the front and accelerated to a huge advantage that he maintained to the line(1.13.2kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.11.9kr at the 1000 meters remaining, 1.12.2kr with 500 to go) in an overpowering performance.

The monte Prix Tidalium Pelo (apprentice jockeys, purse €62,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) closed the program and went to 8.5/1 Viking du Pilet (9g Kuadro Wild ) with Theo Peltier up. Yann Docquin owns and trains the winner that was timed in 1.13.6kr. 5.5/1 Ange Karlann (8g Diamant Gede ) took second for Mlle. Ludivine Drapier and third was earned by 3.9/1 Vivaric du Bellay (9g Nil du Rib ) with Arthur Rebeche up for trainer A.A. David.

