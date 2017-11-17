USHWA to honor Ray Schnittker, et al.

Monticello, NY - Harness racing trainer Ray Schnittker has become a household name around Orange County, New York.

When the Monticello - Goshen Chapter of the United States Harness Writers hold their 59th annual awards banquet on Sunday, December 3, 2017, Ray Schnittker will again be the talk of the town. The New York horseman will receive the organization's highest honor: The Lifetime Achievement Award.

Having been a fixture around Goshen Historic Track and wherever top Harness Horse's are raced, "Rockin' Ray" and his Grand Circuit stable have amassed over $37 million in purse earnings since calling the Cradle of the Trotter home.

As a driver, he has won over $42 million and 2,761 dashes, often dominating the lucrative New York Sire Stakes.

In 2008, when his undefeated 3-year-old trotter Deweycheatumnhowe swam, rode and drove his way into Hambletonian stardom, Ray was in the driver's seat.

Although Schnittker may be best known for his association with the aforementioned $3 million dollar-winning triathlete, Ray has managed to develop a top horse nearly every season since since.

2017 is no exception. His star 3-year-old pacer Huntsville earned over a million dollars and won both the Meadowlands Pace and the Cane Pace at the Meadowlands while battling with some of the best colts in the country. A world champion at 2, the son of Somebeachsomewhere won 8 with 4 seconds in 14 starts this year.

Schnittker has developed other World Champions and multiple stakes winners such as, Check Me Out, One More Laugh and Covert Action, just to name a few.

This year, in addition to the year-end awards for horses and horse people from the local tracks, the Monticello-Goshen chapter will also honor Dave Hanson (Excelsior Award); Dr. Herbie Burns (John Gilmour Good Guy Award); Crevani Farms (Cradle of the Trotter Breeders Award); Tim Masters (Amy Bull Crist Distinguished Service Award); Joseph Lee (Amateur Driver); Brandon Parker (Rising Star); and Carole Macedonio (Award of Appreciation).

Tickets for the gala event can be reserved by contacting Shawn Wiles at (845) 794-4100 extension 458 or Email: swiles@empireresorts.com.

To place a congratulatory ad in the souvenir journal, please contact Chris Tully at (845) 807-7538 or Email: tullytrot@yahoo.com.

by the Monticello-Goshen Chapter of USHWA