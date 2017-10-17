On Monday October 16, Monticello Raceway hosted the $400,000 New York Sire Stakes Consolations, with eight harness racing divisions each racing for a purse of $50,000 each. When one thinks of Sire Stake events, one thinks of hot balmy days of July and August. Today the conditions were far from the Sire Stake norm, with temps in the mid 50's, with intermittent sun and a persistent raw wind.

2-Year-Old Filly Pace

The short 5 horse field only offered win and place wagering, Dan Dube and Python Blue Chip ( Roll With Joe - Michell's Dream) eased their way to the front past the ¼ in 27.4 and stayed there every step of the mile. Michelle's Jazz (Andrew McCarthy) popped out from the garden spot to take a shot at Python Blue Chip at the top of the lane, but Dube hit the wheel disc for extra measure and the filly responded to win by 4 lengths in 1:55.3 for her 2nd win of the year for trainer Ake Svanstedt. Michelle's Jazz was second, followed by Sand Artist (T. Tetrick)

2-Year-Old Colt Pace

Aces in Heaven (PP1) protected his position from the rail and left briskly, the post time favorite Courtly Choice (Mark MacDonald) patiently took the lead past the ¼ pole in 27.2 and tripped the following beams in 56.4 1:25.4. and played catch me if you can. Cheese Melt (Dan Dube) didn't see the wood often during his mile, he made a hugh 3 wide move to pass Aces In Heaven in the lane. Courtly Choice scored in 1:56.1, Cheese Melt was 2nd followed by Aces In Heaven 3rd. The son Art Major - Lady Ashlee is trained by Blake Macintosh did not disappoint his faithful, returning $4.40.

3-Year-Old Trotting Colts

Zack's Zoomer took the overland route to score in the most impressive effort of the day, as Cresurrey was cutting the fractions (28.4, 58.4 1:27.4) followed by Aces and Eights. Zack's Zoomer was doing his Avis impression and was trying harder. Marcus Miller unleased Zack's Zoomer down the backside in an impressive 3 wide move a the 5/8's pole. The son of Deweycheatumnhowe continued to grind it out to prevail in 1:57.1, LQ 28.3, Cresurrey was 2nd and Aces and Eights (Dan Daley) sat the pocket the entire mile and finished 3rd.

2-Year-Old Trotting Colt

The barefooted Cruising In Style (Jason Bartlett), scored a win, but not without some anxious moments. The son of Muscle Mass carved out splits of 30.2, 1:01.4 1:31.4, past the ¾ marker Cruising In Style got rough gaited and was 1 bad step away from jumping off stride, but kept his composure to record the win in 2:01.1 over a hard closing Seven Irons (Tim Tetrick) with Seven Knights (Bruce Aldrich Jr.) Cruising In Style is trained by Andrew Harris for Thestable Cruising Group.

2-Year-Old Filly Pace

The eight-horse field was reduced to 7 with the scratch of Oooteeny, Eunice (Eric Goodell) from the rail showed the way barely to the ¼ before Sevenbuyeleven took the lead and reeled off fractions of 29, 59.3, 1:30 to scamper away to an easy 4 length victory in 1:59.3 over the pocket sitter Eunice, finishing 3rd was Perfect Summer K (J. Stratton) Sevenbuyeleven by Chapter Seven is trained by Linda Toscano and is owned by Ken Jacobs and paid a paltry $2.70.

3-Year-Old Pacing Colts

Following the successful trend of the day, Octane Bluechip (Dan Dube) from the rail, went down the road for as far and fast as he could go. Dan Dube put the Art Major sleeper hold on the field with a 30 second 2nd quarter and had just enough in the tank to hold off Outrajus Blue Chip (Andy McCarthy) in the fastest mile of the cold afternoon in 1:54.4 and Twin B Cowboy ranged up for 3rd. The 3/5 fav Talent Soup was never a threat and finished last.

3-Year-Old Filly Trot

Ostrich Blue Chip made short work of the 7-horse filed and was never headed in an easy 6 length win over Busy Doing Nothin (Ray Fisher Jr.) and Flyhawk Charm (J. Bartlett) in 1:58.1. The Chapter Seven lass is owned by the estate of the great patron of the sport Fred Monteleone, who recently passed away. In the winner's circle was his daughter and other family and friends and shared a special moment.

3-Year-Old Filly Pace

The lass with the class was World Apart ( Art Major ), her wins this year include the Simpson Stake and the The Lady Maud. Candlelight Dinner and Jim Morrill cut the mile to the half, 27.2 - 56.0, she was trailed by World Apart to the 5/8 pole. World Apart pulled the pocket to challenge the now tiring Candlelight Dinner and came first over on the outside at the ¾ marker in 1:25.2, once on the lead World Apart hug on in a tight photo. Touchamatic (George Brennan) was bobbing and weaving thru traffic the entire mile was able to get up and finish 2nd, Magic Forces was 3rd for Marcus Miller.

Drivers Jason Bartlett and Dan Dube each had a driving double, Art Major and Chapter Seven each recorded two sire wins each.

By Shawn Wiles